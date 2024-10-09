DHS Sec. Mayorkas Only Has 10% Frontline Staff for the Hurricanes

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that FEMA only has 10% frontline staff available for Hurricane Milton emergencies. A year ago, they had 20% availability. He said he was not concerned since they have 22,000 workers [untrained?] they could tap.

In May 2023, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report indicating that, as of the start of Fiscal Year 2022, FEMA was understaffed by 35% with an overall staffing gap of approximately 6,200 employees. FEMA officials attributed the shortage to “responsibilities due to COVID-19 and managing the rising disaster activity during the year, which increased burnout and employee attrition,” according to the GAO.

Mayorkas told Fox News they can handle both hurricanes.

“We have search and rescue teams. The Army Corps of Engineers are there. We are ready,” Mayorkas said of Florida, in reference to the federal government’s preparation for Milton. “FEMA likes to say it is ‘FEMA-flexible.’ We can respond to multiple events at a single time.”

Meanwhile, Biden announced that his EPA is giving out $2.6 billion today to fund the elimination of lead pipes in the country. There is also that $157 million for Hezbollah. Another $20 billion went to Ukraine. There is powerful evidence that a billion dollars went to illegal immigrant housing and food.

There are nearly $7 billion in untapped funds Mayorkas could request. Many believe FEMA is a slush fund for Biden and Harris.

BREAKING NEWS: FEMA chief confirms that agency is using reserve funds MONTHS EARLIER than anticipated.

They’re gaslighting us. Biden should get off the beach and redirect funds.

$1 billion of US tax dollars meant for FEMA disaster funds diverted to illegal immigrants — now Biden admin says there's no funds left for the hurricane victims.