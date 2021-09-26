Is this it: “They’re frightened. You can smell it. It smells like victory. Hold the line.”

















The Conservative Treehouse pointed to a clip by Neil Oliver who hit the proverbial nail on the head in talking about the extreme need by our leaders for control such as we see in Australia. He said it’s the smell of fear. These government leaders are afraid of their own people.

“Control is a reaction to fear,” writes Treehouse. “As a consequence, the need for control is a conscious reaction to something being feared. Those who live atop society, in politics or positions of affluence, are becoming increasingly fearful.”

Neil Oliver is a Scottish TV host and author, trained as an archaeologist, according to Wikipedia.

Mr. Oliver says the leaders are afraid they will lose. Their years of misinformation and mismanagement have led to anxiety, but mostly they “fear us and there are a lot of us.”

His idea goes like this. Our leaders are blaming all of us for all the problems of the world and what they need is more of our cooperation, more of our money, more of our time, because Brexit broke the supply chains, and our lifestyles are making the planet too hot. It’s all our fault so what we need is to be controlled even more.

Then he took a quote from Josey Wales, “Don’t pee on my back and tell me it’s raining.”

He described the tech billionaires, saying we are ants to them. “We are becoming increasingly incomprehensible to them.”

“With great wealth comes great anxiety it seems,” he said.

Fearful leaders need to be in a position of doling out the wealth — they need control.

“Is Australia the canary in the coal mine?” he asks. He doesn’t know the answer but says what we have now is an unholy alliance of fearful leaders and technocrat billionaires.

“Never has so much been taken from so many by so few,” he says. The best leaders are the ones people hardly notice who go about their business without harming us.

“They’re frightened. You can smell it. It smells like victory. Hold the line,” he concludes.

Watch, it’s intriguing:

