Is This Really the Time to Be a “Staunch Moderate?”
by Karen Kataline
In a time when alphabet agencies are being weaponized for political purposes, open censorship of dissenting political opinions, and a media that now brands opponents of the Left as “extremists” and “terrorists” to justify what could be even greater abuses of power against targeted groups, is this really the time to sell the idea of being “staunchly moderate?
Greg Simmons founded a group called “Staunch Moderates” and still hopes to sell the idea of moderation and compromise. But compromise with what? Is it possible to compromise with Communism? Even if it were, would that stop the march to Marxism and authoritarianism we are currently watching in America or would it serve to hasten it?
Has history ever taught us that those who are willing to use force and coercion on their fellow countrymen are willing to compromise? Does the intolerance for dissent ever yield “tolerance” and moderation? How do you define an “extremist?” Is that anyone who voted for Donald Trump? One who flies the Gadsden flag? Wishes to preserve the Bill of Rights? Loves America?
Who gets to decide who are the extremists? Those who are working diligently to undermine America and “culturally misappropriate” it so it will be more amenable to globalism and Marxism?
On this link is a two-part discussion with Greg Simmons, founder of “Staunch Moderates.” The interview grows heated in parts but hopefully, that’s still allowed in America.
~~~
Karen Kataline’s style has been described as “funny, feisty, but fair.” She hosts Spouting Off, a live, call-in talk show covering politics, pop culture, and social psychology. She maintains an active blog and her Op-Eds can be seen online at Fox News, Investor’s Business Daily, Western Journal, Town Hall, The Daily Caller, FrontPage Mag, and The American Thinker.
I don’t see a link in the article.
Never compromise with people who want to make you their slaves. If anything I think it’s time for all people, no matter their political affiliation to look at what’s best for their families and ask themselves, Is weaponizing government agencies going to help or hurt me, are poor political policies making it hard to live/survive because of high prices across the board, and who gave many of these politicians the right to decide how we should live our lives and how to raise our children. I would think a rational person would say NO to the destructive policies of the current federal government and states run by Democratic governments. If the Democrats win in November, by 2024 it won’t matter if Donald Trump runs or not, the Republic will be over as it was constituted at the countries founding, and the USA will be nothing more than a autocratic/Socialist country well on it’s way by 2030 to being controlled by a small group of non-elected elites that will control every aspect of our lives. Be prepared everybody, because the Democrats are following the Nazi playbook of 1929-1933, in which they trample free speech, then take our guns so we can’t defend ourselves. From there anybody who speaks up against the government will either be jailed (for life) or put to death. This is what they do in China everyday. Remember this phrase I
d rather be dead than red`, applies now more than at any point in history.
The “moderates” I have known are people that do not want to take any uncomfortable positions. They are firstly concerned about how they appear, to family, friends and work associates. They are classic risk averters. Repetition tends to work on those people, for example, CO2 causes global warming, and many other things.