The Med Mob Bureaucrats Begin to Turn on Each Other

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s most dangerous bureaucrat, is retiring right after the November elections on December 1st as we reported earlier. At the same time, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is looking to improve communication to eliminate the public mistakes they have admittedly made. The mob can’t admit its mistakes or perhaps can’t even see them. There is always an arrogant response.

As prominent banned doctors like Dr. Robert Malone, have said, the problem with the CDC is not organization or communication. The problem is their arrogance, partisanship, and lies.

Walensky lied and needs to go. They need to clean house.

Washington Examiner Editorial Board wrote about the med mob:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky admitted this week that her agency made “some pretty dramatic public mistakes” handling the coronavirus, promising to “pivot” the organization so that it can better provide information to ordinary people.

But communication was never the CDC’s real problem. That was its arrogant and politicized leadership, which was unable to tell the truth. That is why no one trusts the CDC anymore or cares much for its guidance, whatever it happens to be. The cure begins with Walensky’s resignation.

THEY ARE TURNING ON THEMSELVES – IT WAS INEVITABLE

The inventor of mRNA technology, Dr. Malone reports that the health community is turning on one of their heroes for daring to tell the truth. Dr. Leana Wen (CNN health policy analyst) actually has the nerve to suggest that COVID-19 is here to stay. That it is time to open up schools, end mask and vaccine mandates. There is a petition to have her removed from the speaker list of the conference for the American Public Health Association. She is one of the mob and they’re ditching her because she said something reasonable.

Wen is a very left-wing doctor who pushed all the mandates and now they are calling her unscientific, nonsensical, unsafe, ableist, fatphobic, and unethical” – and they basically also call her “racist” – holding “eugenicist public health” practice beliefs!

That’s what the petition says, and it’s signed by prominent medical professionals.

Dr. Malone said, “Of course, this all fits into Mass Formation model of crowd formation -where eventually the puritans turn on each other. As no one can be “pure enough” to meet the standards imposed by the group.”

If you want to know more about it, Google won’t let you find the proper definition in search and they’ve changed the definition. You can go here. It’s crowd psychosis. You don’t have to agree with it but you must agree that there is something called groupthink.

The crowd becomes a dangerous mob.

A Type of Mass Hypnosis

Professor Desmet said crowd psychosis is “a type of mass hypnosis and has a huge impact on an individual’s intelligence and cognitive functioning.”

Mass formation, or mass hypnosis, focuses people’s attention so much on a single point that you can take everything from them – their psychological and physical well-being, their material well-being – and they will not notice.

That seems to be what is going on in this country about everything – CRT, 1619, hating the USA, hating white people, cancel culture, PC, feeling guilty for having success, promoting wars with nuclear powers, almost anything you can think of today is psychotic.

Dr. Desmet said it is very important to speak out in opposition because it’s a type of hypnosis and it responds to what they hear the most.

