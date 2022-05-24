ISIS Op – Living in the US – Secretly Plotted to Kill George W Bush

ISIS allegedly secretly plotted to assassinate former President George W. Bush in retaliation for his 2003 invasion of Iraq but the FBI foiled the plot.

The FBI uncovered the plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush, Forbes reported Tuesday, citing an FBI search warrant. Does that renew your faith in the FBI?

An ISIS terrorist living in the US. So, how many of those are here?

“The suspect asked a second FBI source if there was a way to smuggle the co-conspirators out of the U.S. once their operation was complete, according to a March 23 search warrant unsealed in federal court in Columbus, Ohio,” reports The Hill.

“The suspect, along with the FBI informant, also managed to secretly record a video of the former president’s residence, and took footage at the George W. Bush Institute, the report added, citing federal agents,” adds the outlet.

“President Bush has all the confidence in the world in the United States Secret Service and our law enforcement and intelligence communities,” stated Bush’s Chief of Staff Freddy Ford.

If he has all the confidence in the world, maybe he should start paying attention to the Michael Sussman trial.

Woah.@Forbes reports the FBI uncovered a plot by an ISIS operative living in the U.S. to kill George W. Bush.

The FBI says the ISIS operative was hoping to smuggle a team of four Iraqi men through the Southern border after getting them MX visitor visas. https://t.co/vPPdsYOdrS — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 24, 2022

