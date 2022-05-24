The WHO Will Lead the Global Health Architecture Inspired by the CCP

The World Health Organization (WHO) just voted to give Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus another five-year term as he calls for more money and a one-world global health architecture.

Tedros said today that the global pandemic treaty will be an “overarching legal framework” for states inspired by the COVID-19 response [inspired?]. Also, he calls for a “stronger and sustainable finance” [guess who will pay for that]. Tedros says The WHO will lead the “global health security architecture.”

Here is your New World Order, folks, brought to you by Klaus Schwab, led by Marxists. Tedros aims to enshrine and make permanent the failed COV responses.

It’s not a surprise that he won another term – no one ran against him – he is tied to the Chinese Communists – and he’s a Marxist himself.

He is about to grab enormous powers over 194 nations in the world.

THE STORY

The WHO’s 194 member states are at a World Health Assembly meeting in Geneva. They will vote on the Pandemic treaty (which isn’t a treaty by US law). The members will first vote for the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). Reclaim the Net says that if passed, both the treaty and amendments to the IHR will be legally binding under international law.

The World Health Assembly or WHA plans to have this treaty adopted under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution which gives the WHA the power to impose legally binding conventions or agreements on WHO member states if two-thirds of the WHA vote in favor of them.

Obviously, that violates the US Constitution, and we are not inspired with the response over the past two years.

LOCKDOWNS MADE PERMANENT

The health regulations and so-called treaty make CCP-Gates-controlled WHO the rulers over pandemics. Not just pandemics – anything they think could become a pandemic. Tedros, who got everything wrong and covered for the CCP, will be in charge.

The WHO just declared that lockdowns must be part of the pandemic response. This is after a Johns Hopkins study found that we must never lock down again.

If you’re wondering how Biden will vote, wonder no more. He made the recommendations for the health rules.

Watch:

World Health Organization head Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said today that the global pandemic treaty will be an “overarching legal framework” for states inspired by the COVID-19 response. Calls for a “stronger & sustainably finance” WHO to lead “global health security architecture.” pic.twitter.com/w9Z8NvSpwK — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) May 24, 2022

