Israel Catches Freedom Convoy Fever to Jerusalem!

Most of the Israeli press will not report this, but The Jewish Press did. As many as 20,000 to 30,000 vehicles participated in a “Freedom Convoy” to Jerusalem on Monday. They traveled abreast until they reached the city. They held large protests outside Israel’s parliament and Supreme Court.

Inspired by Canadian protests, they set off on Monday morning from forty cities across Israel. Trucks, tractors, cars, and motorcycles took off from 40 cities, traveling the main thoroughfares and blocking entrances to Jerusalem.

The event’s organizers called on the government to end the mandates as they protested in Jerusalem. They want children freed, masks dropped, an end to testing and “safety” requirements, and a complete opening of the economy.

While the media has ignored them, many Israelis have been protesting for months to drop the corona law which gives the government special powers. This convoy, labeled “Take the Wheel”, was the most dramatic to date.

It was crowdfunded by ordinary people.

Israel is up to its 4th dose with one of the worst surges of cases and high death tolls in the free world. It’s clear the predictions have not come true and their vaccines and mandates aren’t working as expected.

WATCH THE HOLY LAND RISE UP:

JUST IN: Israeli ‘freedom convoy’ from different cities of Israel heads to Jerusalem to protest COVID mandatespic.twitter.com/wNmI68wr9B — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 14, 2022

Israel SHOCKS The World with MASSIVE Freedom Convoy To Jerusalem — Holy Land Rising UP! pic.twitter.com/CuOU6ViCbs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 14, 2022

NOW – Convoy of trucks and vehicles arrives in #Jerusalem, Israel’s capital, to protest Covid restrictions.pic.twitter.com/ExJNkfgBOk — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 14, 2022

ISRAEL — ‘Freedom convoy’ members in Jerusalem demonstrate against COVID mandatespic.twitter.com/CRy9BjtgXD — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) February 14, 2022

HAPPENING NOW IN ISRAEL: 20,000 vehicles in 40 convoys from across Israel are participating in #Israel‘s Freedom Convoy converging in Jerusalem this next hour. Inspired by the #CanadianFreedomConvoy citizens are calling for the repeal of all Corona restrictions and emergency laws pic.twitter.com/uvXV10bGBy — OshyEllman (@oshyellman1) February 14, 2022

אנחנו אמנם לא קנדים,אבל זה התחיל מדהים במפגש השיירות של תלאביב וחולון ונמשך בשיירה מרגשת עד ירושלים.להיות כנה,זו לא היתה מסה שיכולה לייצר אימפקט,ואנחנו גם ילדים טובים ולא חסמנו את הכבישים (נסענו בטור הימני). אבל זו רק ההתחלה.#israelconvoy pic.twitter.com/JEYHuDmDxy — Ilan Shriki🌱 (@ilanshrikis) February 14, 2022

🇮🇱📢 Israeli Freedom Convoy has started! << Follow this thread I’ll add to it during the day >> Heading to Jerusalem 🚛🚚@Israelprotest @IsraelConvoy #FreedomConvoy

>>> pic.twitter.com/I0bHCZkG0x — Efrat Fenigson (@efenigson) February 14, 2022

ISRAEL – Huge convoy happening, over 30,000 vehicles gathered in #Jerusalem from across Israel, demanding the end of all COVID mandates #Israel #Freedom #TruckersForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/c1FAmINMUB — Melissa 4 Freedom 🗣 (@MelissaLMRogers) February 14, 2022

Related