Fascist PM Trudeau Becomes “Increasingly Erratic and Enraged”

Justin Trudeau only won by 32% of the electorate in Canada and yet he thinks he has a mandate to call thousands upon thousands of working people in Canada “terrorists,” “racists,” and “insurrectionists.” He invoked the Emergencies Act yesterday which would allow him to do anything he wants to any people with whom he disagrees, even to the point of having banks seize their accounts. He’s as crazy as Joe Biden and Democrats labeling 72 million people “terrorists”.

Some reports indicated the Senate has seven days to vote on it so Trudeau isn’t a dictator just yet.

Justin Trudeau showed his true colors before his election to high office. For example, he really admires Maoist China. Their “dictatorship allows them” to “turn their economy around” and he’s impressed with their “flexibility” to go green.

I’m not sure why anyone is surprised about what Justin Trudeau is doing. HE WARNED THEM YEARS AGOpic.twitter.com/GhQadVlLm1 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 15, 2022

A dictatorship allows them to turn their economy around and it's so nice the CCP has that "flexibility"??? Okay then!

Trudeau only won with 32% of the vote. Many Americans want the same corrupt form of voting. That’s how Adolf got into power and it should be rejected out of hand.

13. It’s hard at first to understand the idea of a coup by someone who is already in office. But recall, Trudeau only won the election with 32% (he lost the popular vote). He’s been increasingly erratic and enraged. Even his former admirers are shocked: pic.twitter.com/zIGaMO3VUg — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 15, 2022

Canada has a choice. They could vote for this leader. Will they vote for freedom or fascism? Hopefully, freedom. They’re on our border.

Trudeau has created a political emergency. He can end it, by reversing his mandates and restrictions. Sign here to help me replace him and put you back in control of your life: https://t.co/MLcj8DMcnA pic.twitter.com/Un5iFF4rLT — pierrepoilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 14, 2022

This is not a revolution even as much as Trudeau wants to paint it as such.

1. Trudeau has no legal justification for invoking the Emergencies Act. It has never been invoked before — not even on 9/11, or the 2014 terrorist attack on Parliament. Trudeau called the truckers “terrorists” but everyone can see that’s a lie. …2pic.twitter.com/5PRB1ryhjT — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 15, 2022

4. There is no espionage threat; no foreign clandestine coup plot; no "serious violence"; no covert act "intended ultimately to lead to the destruction or overthrow by violence". And the act specifically excludes "lawful advocacy, protest or dissent". — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 15, 2022

The calm before the storm.

Rebel News is reporting virtually no police presence in Ottawa tonight… 🤔 Credit: https://t.co/54dcfpPRvY pic.twitter.com/FywG0W2vtz — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 15, 2022

Where is dictator Trudeau? This looks like a commie insurrection more than truckers wanting everyone back to work.

And this is okay Mr. Trudeau?! https://t.co/qq3kLPuVUL — lisa (@lisa56602623) February 15, 2022

Trudeau is a liar and so is his state-supported media.

2. Tonight Trudeau called the truckers, and the countless citizens cheering them on, “dangerous” and “not peaceful”. But in fact there has not been a single act of violence committed by any of them in two weeks.pic.twitter.com/CRpPdoFOz3 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 15, 2022

Thank you Justin!

“We want to thank Trudeau…you tried to separate us, but what you did is you brought everybody together. There has never been so much unity…” pic.twitter.com/ufP4qDQvxg — Patty Malek 🇺🇸 (@pattymalek) February 13, 2022

