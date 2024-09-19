Israel Escalates to Offensive War with Hezbollah

The war in southern Lebanon has escalated to a higher level. The Israeli leadership appears to be on the offensive against the Hezbollah proxy army.

A large airstrike against Hezbollah missile positions is happening this evening.

Dozens of fighter jets participated in the attacks, mainly focusing on mobile launchers and underground infrastructure.

Reports are coming in on attacks around villages in the southwest of the Beqaa, where much of Hezbollah infrastructure that has been attacked in the past is located. The IDF hit more than 100 Hezbollah launchers.

Israel warned the residents to stay close to bunkers.

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah vows vengeance.

This is another dangerous war under Biden-Harris.

⚠️BREAKING: The Israeli Air Force has carried out approximately 65 airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in just the last 15 minutes. Israel means business tonight. Wow. pic.twitter.com/jWyckHwYsB — Vivid. (@VividProwess) September 19, 2024

Israel is bombarding Hezbollah targets in Lebanon right now, in the most extensive wave of attacks since the war started. That’s what you do when thousands of Hezbollah terrorists are incapacitated due to injuries

pic.twitter.com/wry0WodZxf — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 19, 2024

Syrians are celebrating Israel’s bombing of thousands of Hezbollah terrorists. You need to understand that Hezbollah is despised throughout the region. Today is a great day for millions. pic.twitter.com/7DOp1cBczX — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 18, 2024