Israel Escalates to Offensive War with Hezbollah

By
M DOWLING
-
2
15

The war in southern Lebanon has escalated to a higher level. The Israeli leadership appears to be on the offensive against the Hezbollah proxy army.

A large airstrike against Hezbollah missile positions is happening this evening.

Dozens of fighter jets participated in the attacks, mainly focusing on mobile launchers and underground infrastructure.

Reports are coming in on attacks around villages in the southwest of the Beqaa, where much of Hezbollah infrastructure that has been attacked in the past is located. The IDF hit more than 100 Hezbollah launchers.

Israel warned the residents to stay close to bunkers.

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah vows vengeance.

This is another dangerous war under Biden-Harris.


