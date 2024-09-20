Local Sheriff Kills a Kentucky Judge

A local sheriff shot and killed a district judge inside a courthouse in Kentucky on Thursday, according to police.

Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines allegedly killed Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, in his chambers following an argument, Kentucky State Police spokesman Matt Gayheart said Thursday night. Mullins was shot multiple times, Gayheart said.

Stines was arrested at the scene without incident after officers arrived, police said. He has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree.

Police did not reveal a motive or the nature of the argument that led to the shooting.