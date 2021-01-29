Israel hater appointed to NSC where he gets top secret info

President Joe Biden selected Anti-Israel, Pro-Palestinian lawyer Maher Bitar to be the National Security Council’s senior director for intelligence affairs.

Bitar has served as general counsel to Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee and as a top legal adviser to its chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) since 2017.

In 2020, Bitar served a major role during then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, serving as a senior member in the Democrats’ House impeachment team. The Senate eventually voted to clear Trump on two articles of impeachment since it was a hoax.

Investigative journalist Daniel Greenfield described Bitar as anti-Israel.

He served on the executive board of Georgetown University’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) group, a pro-Palestinian college group that has been indicted of being a far-left hate group that espouses anti-Jewish and anti-Israel sentiments, Greenfield noted.

Bitar formerly served as the NSC director for Israeli and Palestinian affairs during the presidency of Barack Obama. Before that, he was a deputy to Samantha Power while she was at the NSC as the director for multilateral affairs and human rights. Later, she was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

He also worked with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Malaysia and the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in Jerusalem. He’s tied to the dictator’s club and the open border’s crowd.

Writing at FrontPageMag, journalist Daniel Greenfield noted that Bitar will now be in charge of “the most classified information” between the White House and the intelligence community.

Greenfield wrote:

The job of Senior Director for Intelligence at the National Security Council is supposed to go to an intelligence professional. How did an anti-Israel activist go from helping host a conference for an organization whose speakers have supported Islamic terrorism to a top intelligence job?

Greenfield went on to note that Bitar had run a session describing how to best demonize Israel; facilitated a Palestinian Student Society summit addressed by Joseph Massad, who had called Israel a “Jewish supremacist state” and praised terrorism; appeared to dance in a keffiyeh in front of a banner reading, “Divest from Israel Apartheid;” and argued that “Israel’s rejection of their right to return remains the main obstacle to finding a durable solution.”

Related