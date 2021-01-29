Jill Biden EdD will get a big role in the ‘Biden’ admin

First lady Jill Biden is expected to take an active role in the Biden administration’s planned task force to reunite children with their parents after they were separated at the border.

“As the first lady remarked on a ‘Charla’ with young Latinos earlier this week, her chief of staff, Ambassador Julissa Reynoso, will monitor the federal reunification effort given her background as a lawyer,” Biden spokesman Michael LaRosa told CNN Wednesday.

This will keep the BS about open borders being humanitarian alive. The PR from it will be endless, and it will camouflage that we are no longer a country. No borders, no country.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the task force on Friday formally, NPR reported.

The administration formally rescinded the “zero tolerance” policy earlier this week, but it had been rescinded.

The Trump administration hasn’t separated children from their criminal parents or fake parents since 2018. They have reunited thousands of families. In many cases, the families refused to take their children back.

The media will put her on every magazine cover and will slobber over her day and night. She loves being important and you can call her Dr. Jill.

