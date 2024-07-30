Israel Bombs a Beirut Suburb and Dems Allegedly Leak Intel to Enemies

A huge explosion was heard in Beirut after Israel bombed buildings in retaliation for Hezbollah killing 11 children, some very small, and injuring 30 on a soccer field in Israel. Donald Trump came out immediately and condemned the massacre. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris said nothing.

However, reports are coming in that the Biden administration is leaking intel on Israel to her enemies.

The Biden Administration is apparently leaking intel on Israel to its enemies, warning Lebanon of Israeli retaliation plans. Democrats need to be removed from each and every office. In November vote red regardless of for whom. Every red vote is a vote against moron Democrats. pic.twitter.com/AUr1kDa47M — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) July 29, 2024

Reportedly, Israel targeted the Hezbollah commander and said all-out war is not off the table.

Massive Damage to the Building which was Struck just now by an Israeli Airstrike within the Haret Hreik Neighborhood in the Suburbs of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/DOB8dku3HH — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2024

Footage of the Israeli strike near Lebanon’s capital in Dahieh, Haret Hreik. https://t.co/D9tqaZuFh5 pic.twitter.com/1K62VDYPDa — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 30, 2024

JUST IN – Due to Joe Biden’s weakness on the global stage, Israel has decided to launch attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Do you agree there would be world peace if Donald Trump was our president right now? pic.twitter.com/iopgFvdMJZ — The Trump Train (@The_Trump_Train) July 30, 2024

Look at these beautiful murdered Arab children.

Israel needs to go into Lebanon and take care of HZBLH once and for all. Why? This is why. 11 children’s lives taken and counting. 30 injured. These kids were on a soccer field when it happened. pic.twitter.com/pghNnDq8To — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) July 27, 2024

Biden is withholding weapons from Israel, dragging out the war.

Fox News: The list of types of weapons that the Biden administration is withholding from Israel. pic.twitter.com/IqXTOV0wE6 — Levant Observer (@LevantObservers) July 30, 2024

America is under attack. Israel is under attack. And the Biden/Harris Administration response is to tie Israel’s hands behind their back. We were told the adults would be back in charge, but the adults have brought us nothing but war and chaos. @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/SGyuDPahvA — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) July 30, 2024