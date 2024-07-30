Israel Bombs a Beirut Suburb and Dems Allegedly Leak Intel to Enemies

By
M DOWLING
-
0
17

A huge explosion was heard in Beirut after Israel bombed buildings in retaliation for Hezbollah killing 11 children, some very small, and injuring 30 on a soccer field in Israel. Donald Trump came out immediately and condemned the massacre. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris said nothing.

However, reports are coming in that the Biden administration is leaking intel on Israel to her enemies.

Reportedly, Israel targeted the Hezbollah commander and said all-out war is not off the table.

Look at these beautiful murdered Arab children.

Biden is withholding weapons from Israel, dragging out the war.


