Israel might almost have the vaccine for COVID-19

Israel’s top biological research lab made a “significant breakthrough” in the fight against the coronavirus. It reportedly isolated a key antibody that will go toward potential treatments for the virus.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett was shown an “antibody which attacks the virus in a monoclonal way and can neutralize it within the bodies of those ill,” according to a statement from his office.

“I am proud of the Biological Institute staff, who have made a major breakthrough,” Bennett said. “The Jewish creativity and ingenuity brought about this amazing achievement.”

IIBR Director Shmuel Shapira reportedly indicated that the antibody formula was being patented so that it could quickly move to mass production.

“Antibodies in such samples – immune-system proteins that are residues of successfully overcoming the coronavirus – are widely seen as a key to developing a possible cure,” Reuters reported.

“The antibody reported as having been isolated at the IIBR is monoclonal, meaning it was derived from a single recovered cell and is thus potentially of more potent value in yielding a treatment.”

They are the first to isolate this antibody, they say.

NOT YET FOR WIDESPREAD USE AS A VACCINE

It’s not yet ready for widespread use.

“It should be emphasized that this scientific achievement has the potential to progress towards a treatment for corona patients, and that it is not a vaccine for wide use,” the statement read. “This is an important milestone, which will be followed by a series of complex tests and a process of regulatory approvals. This being said, the scientists at the institute believe that the nature of this breakthrough could lead to a shortening of the process, which could span over several months.”

One caveat, U.S. scientists have not yet confirmed this breakthrough.

The Israelis had previously mentioned having a head start because of their research into SARS and AIDs. When that was announced a couple of months back, Iran said they would not use a vaccine from Israel. Can you imagine? The world is crazy.

More: According to the Institute’s researchers: “The antibody development phase is over. A goal for international companies to produce the antibody in commercial quantities “ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 4, 2020