Trump campaign slams CNN for their cease-and-desist order over a campaign ad

Fake News CNN sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump campaign over an ad featuring footage from CNN’s coverage of the government’s response to the pandemic. They’re suddenly worried about fake news.

The network claims it is “deceptive” because it suggests that a CNN analyst agreed that President Trump’s actions over the travel ban saved potentially millions of lives.

“A lawyer for CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia has written a cease-and-desist letter to President Trump’s re-election campaign over the misleading contents of a new campaign ad,” the network announced Monday. “WarnerMedia says the Trump ad is misusing CNN news coverage in a way that’s ‘false, misleading and deceptive.’”

THIS IS THE EXCHANGE

“My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat,” Trump says at the start of the new campaign ad, a coronavirus response-themed ad released Sunday titled “American Comeback.”

The ad then cuts to various critics of Trump’s initial ban on travel from China, including presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who accuses Trump of “xenophobia.”

That criticism is followed by a clip from CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Dr. Sanjay Gupta discussing the stay-at-home and social distancing steps recommended by the federal government and taken by the states.

“Is it accurate that if these steps had not been put in place…it could have been 2 million people down here in the United States?” asks Blitzer. “Yes,” says Gupta as canceled flights show up on the screen.

CNN‘s Brian Stelter says it is misleading because they weren’t referencing the travel ban. The dialogue in the original video supports that, but the President is also responsible for calling for the stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines. The criticism of the overlay of the travel ban suggestion is frivolous, only meant to embarrass the President.

It is also true that Stelter mentions 2 million people were saved and that number was first cited by Dr. Anthony Fauci and he was talking about the travel ban at the time.

IT’S AMAZING STELTER AND GUPTA DIDN’T MENTION THE TRAVEL BAN

In a letter to Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, attorney Rick McMurtry writes it is “purposely and deceptively” edited to imply Blitzer and Gupta were giving credit to President Trump’s travel ban. [Everyone knows they would never do that.

“CNN hereby demands that you discontinue airing the advertisement with the CNN clip that has been distorted in such a way as to mislead the public.”

It’s a very effective ad. And I have a question about all of this. Why does CNN ignore the travel ban in their reporting? It was the best move the President made. Oh, I remember, their ‘experts’ said it could backfire and they wanted to claim the President was xenophobic.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN RESPONSE

Murtaugh responded by standing by the ad and slamming CNN for “once again” finding a reason to block a Trump campaign ad. The network “has now rejected multiple Trump ads that are demonstrably accurate,” said Murtaugh, as reported by Stelter.

Honestly, from our point of view, don’t most people see the travel ban as part of the stay-at-home, social distancing issue [which were directed by President Trump]?

Biden has ads filled with lies, and CNN should stop airing them. Maybe CNN should take a look at them at the same time they are slamming the President’s ads.

Watch the ad:

If you’ve not seen the latest Trump campaign ad you must watch it now because it’s EPIC!! CNN is so triggered and BLASTING the authenticity of the footage used so you know what to do Patriots! RT the heck out of it!🙌🤣👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sDBb3UvTxN — Michelle IMPEACH COMMIE GOVERNORS (@RedPilledCult45) May 5, 2020