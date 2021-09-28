Israel Prime Minister said they will go it alone if needed to stop Iran

















In case you missed it (we know Joe Biden did), on the last day of UNGA’s high-level segment. Naftali Bennett, Israel’s Prime Minister, said “all red lines have been crossed” by Iran. He’s talking about war. “We will act alone if needed to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

Bennett said that some in the international community have concluded that a nuclear-capable Iran is an “inescapable reality.”

“Israel doesn’t have that privilege,” he said. They are ready to act if necessary. He warns that Iran’s nuclear weapons program has “hit a watershed moment, and so has our patience”

“We will not tire We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.” The truth is that if they do, Iran will destroy the tiny nation.

Bennett told the UN that hating Israel doesn’t make you woke. Watch:

#UNGA: Israel PM @naftalibennett on Iran’s nuclear program: “All red lines have been crossed… and they’re getting away with it!” pic.twitter.com/RHqWUN0nff — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 27, 2021

