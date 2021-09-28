RNC sues VT cities allowing non-citizens to pick our leaders

















The Republican National Committee is suing two Vermont cities for allowing non-citizens to vote in municipal elections, according to a new report.

It’s clearly a cynical effort to give Democrats a permanent electoral majority. It won’t stop there. It’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News that the committee will sue Montpelier and Winooski in an attempt to thwart Democrats’ efforts to “dismantle the integrity of our elections.”

“In addition to attacking widely supported safeguards like voter ID, Democrats also want foreign citizens to vote in American elections,” she said. “Republicans are fighting back on this far-left assault against election integrity — unlike radical Democrats, we believe that our elections should be decided solely by American citizens. This is a matter of principle and we will fight in all 50 states to ensure this remains the case.”

“Allowing a highly variable town-by-town approach to municipal voting creates inconsistency in election policy, as well as separate and unequal classes of residents potentially eligible to vote on local issues,” Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, wrote in a letter to legislators.

The Senate voted 20-10 to override the governor’s veto.

Democrats are destroying our electoral process and making us into a land without citizens, without an identity, a place where anyone can come from anywhere in the world and select our leaders.

