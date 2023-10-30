Israel to Hamas: Die Fighting the IDF or Surrender with No Terms

Israel’s Defense Minister said Hamas can either die fighting the IDF or surrender with no terms.

The New York Times is reporting that Israel’s Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu, asked nations to back Israel in its fight for the sake of civilization itself.

Netanyahu said that he wants to make his position on the cease-fire clear.

“Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7th.

“Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen. Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war – a war for our common future.

“Today, we draw a line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism. It is a time for everyone to decide where they stand.

“Israel will stand against the forces of barbarism until victory.

“I hope and pray that civilized nations everywhere will back this fight because Israel’s fight is your fight; because Hamas and Iran’s axis of evil win, you will be their next target.

“That’s why Israel’s victory will be your victory, but make no mistake, regardless of who stands with Israel, Israel will fight until this battle is won. And Israel will prevail.

“May God bless Israel, and May God bless all those who stand with Israel.”

IDF and the Israeli government released statements stating that the IDF ground operation has led to the release of a soldier who was taken hostage. It’s miraculous they got her back.

Tonight, the female soldier Col. Uri Magidish, was released during a ground operation after she was kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas on 7/10.

The soldier was medically examined, her condition was good, and she met with her family.

The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to make every effort to bring about the release of the abductees.

