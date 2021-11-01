Israeli Scientists Express “Serious Concerns” to the FDA About COV Vax

















An independent Israeli group of physicians, lawyers, scientists, and researchers called the Professional Ethics Front today advised the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the upcoming FDA discussion on administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-11, expressing “severe concerns” regarding the reliability and legality of official Israeli COVID vaccine data, America’s Frontline Doctors reported.

They state that Israel has become important in making these decisions but they don’t trust the Israeli database,

“We believe that the significant failures underlying the Israeli database, which have been brought to our attention by numerous testimonies, impair its reliability and legality to such an extent that it should not be used for making any critical decisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Generally, the failures as they see it are:

Lack of a Public and Transparent Adverse Events Reporting System Severe Impairments in Healthcare Professionals’ Adverse Events Reporting System Data Distortion: MOH data was distorted in two serious incidences. The first was the deletion of thousands of citizens’ responses to adverse effects. The second was that the effectiveness of the 3rd dose is much lower than what was reported. Legal and Ethical Violations in Data Collection Processes.

The letter concludes:

“In accordance with the accepted perception established after World War II, the findings of experiments obtained in illegal and immoral ways should not be relied upon. We believe that the same rules should apply to the findings of the current experiment in Israel, since these findings were obtained through significant legal and ethical infringements. Our conclusion is further reinforced by the significant doubts about the reliability of the data reported by Israel, as detailed above, and the consequent major concern that their use might be misleading and thus disrupt the decision-making processes pertaining to the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines.

“In the Book of Leviticus, it is said ‘Do not stand idly by while your neighbor’s blood is shed.’ In the spirit of those words, we implore the committee to take into consideration our urgent warnings and adopt utmost precaution when referring to the Israeli data concerning the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines.”

More detail can be found here.

The FDA has hesitated to approve Moderna for children, but it’s close to the drug Pfizer uses.

THE ENDLESS SHOTS

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky plans to make boosters mandatory to consider someone fully vaccinated. Prepare to get the jab several times a year for the rest of your life, like a flu shot, only more often.

The virus is endemic and will do what viruses do — mutate. The shot will lose efficacy and there are even concerns it causes a loss of immunity against other illnesses.

Watch:

Today: CDC Director Walensky confirms that boosters may soon be mandatory to be considered “fully vaccinated.” “We have not yet changed the definition of fully vaccinated. We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of fully vaccinated in the future.” pic.twitter.com/mVgfSteYxp — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) October 22, 2021

Related















