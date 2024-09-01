by Gennady Shkliarevsky

The fact that many Americans regret is that American politics is more about spin than truth. More often than not, political success depends on how good one is at spinning rather than clarifying issues and helping the public to make the right decisions. To call such behavior irresponsible is really an understatement. Lying with the intention of profiting is essentially criminal conduct.

The Brookings Institution, a Democratic public policy organization, has recently published on its site the results of the poll on the war in Ukraine. The stated purpose of the poll was to clarify American attitudes toward the war and toward the policies of the American government with regard to this war.

The poll was conducted by the University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll in conjunction with SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS). It involved 1,510 American adults, 202 Blacks, and 200 Hispanics. The questions that pollsters asked included, among others, such questions as: Who do you sympathize with in this war? Russia or Ukraine? Do you approve of the course pursued by the American government? Who do you think is winning this war? Do you approve the funding provided by the American government to the government of Ukraine? Would you like to see a diplomatic solution to this war?

There is no point in going over the many numbers that this poll has generated. They are not at issue here. The issue is the questions.

The answers to the questions asked in this poll have shown that a strong majority of respondents (62%) have expressed their sympathy with Ukraine. They have generally approved the current course of the American government toward Ukraine. The poll also revealed overwhelming support (77%) for a diplomatic solution.

Based on the analysis of the results of the poll, the team led by Shibley Telhami, Director of the Critical Issues Poll, has concluded that despite the unfortunate turn of the war for the Ukrainian side, American support for this country has not diminished. Most respondents generally approve of the current course, even if there is some disagreement as to the amount of funding they see as appropriate. The organizers of the poll also observed a striking degree of overall bipartisan support that encompassed majorities of Republican and Democratic respondents who want to see the American government stay its course on Ukraine. This last observation is particularly important because, unwittingly, it reveals the real purpose of this poll. The team writes in its report: