The Military Left the New York City Hotel

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

The story about the military in the New York City hotel doesn’t seem dramatic after all. They are gone from the hotel after the story took wings.

Jason Goodman, who filmed the military in the hotel, only questioned their presence because he saw it as a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act. The taxpayer was funding the military’s stay.

Laura Loomer thought they were there for Donald Trump’s sentencing and imprisonment at Rikers, but the hotel isn’t near the courthouse. Her report is probably, or at least hopefully, inaccurate. She had one anonymous source.

I thought they were there for the criminal aliens.

In any case, the military is gone.

I don’t know what was going on at the hotel, and I don’t know what is going on with Jason Goodman. He’s walking around going off on various anonymous people.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments