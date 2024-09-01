The Military Left the New York City Hotel

The story about the military in the New York City hotel doesn’t seem dramatic after all. They are gone from the hotel after the story took wings.

Jason Goodman, who filmed the military in the hotel, only questioned their presence because he saw it as a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act. The taxpayer was funding the military’s stay.

Laura Loomer thought they were there for Donald Trump’s sentencing and imprisonment at Rikers, but the hotel isn’t near the courthouse. Her report is probably, or at least hopefully, inaccurate. She had one anonymous source.

I thought they were there for the criminal aliens.

In any case, the military is gone.

Do people find it odd that one day after @LibertyLockPod and @LauraLoomer made my video at the Walcott Hotel go viral the U.S. Military and Frank Califano’s JFC Security have vacated the building? https://t.co/h0dkLb34fc — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) August 31, 2024

Ghost Town NYC – Are Friends of Eric Adams Fleecing NYC Paying Hotels to House Migrants & Military? https://t.co/TzpahKAIi4 — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) August 31, 2024

I don’t know what was going on at the hotel, and I don’t know what is going on with Jason Goodman. He’s walking around going off on various anonymous people.

WHAT IS GOING ON Jason Goodman just randomly goes off on people in the middle of his latest video on CrowdSource the Truth pic.twitter.com/WiEfFsRDP9 — rrriot kitty (@rrriot_kitty) August 21, 2024