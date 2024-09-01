Like the Phoenix Rising, a New Kamala Springs Up

Unless you were in a coma for nearly four years or working deep in the Amazon, you surely know that Kamala Harris was Vice President under Joe Biden for those years. She even assumed responsibility for those decisions and raved about Bidenomics and being the last person in the room when the Afghanistan decision was made. She told us for every one of those years that the border is secure.

However, she must be divorced from all that to win in November, so Barack Obama came in and attributed the bluster, bumbling, and chaos to Donald Trump. It was an amazing sleight of hand—three cheers for Barack’s amazing ability to pull a rabbit out of a hat.

One of his best lines at the DNC Convention:

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse,” Obama said. “America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.

Wow, neato, a new chapter and a better story. We’re ready, yes, we are. Of course, it’s the same chapter, the same story. We are living Groundhog Day over and over until we believe it.

Are the stories they create stronger than the reality for Americans? For many, they will be, partly because they’ve painted a dire picture of a Donald Trump presidency and partly because they are portraying Kamala as strong, new, fresh, young, heroic, separate, and apart. All it takes is hundreds of millions of dollars in ads, free advertising by the media, and politicians who are willing to take part in the new creation: Kamala Harris and the new beginning. The media mostly lies by telling half-truths and by omission. Americans don’t know half of what’s going on reading our propaganda news.

It takes drawing on the Obama mystique, and here you go:

How it started. How it’s going. Ten years later, and it’s still a good look! https://t.co/NKXRGNgJPv pic.twitter.com/KeI1gn7HSg — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 28, 2024

It couldn’t be clearer: vote for Kamala and get Obama. Keep it going since it’s a good look. They no longer wear woolen caps and dreary uniforms or carry hammers and sickles. They wear $4,000 suits.

The reality is not what they have portrayed. Reality is cruel: inflation, wars, crime, homelessness, unvetted massive illegal immigration, mental illness, drugs, high taxes, regulations, and division.

Two people were in power for these years: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. No one else did it. The other reality is that Democrats ran the US government for 12 of the last 16 years.

But Democrats are selling the good news on the promise that Kamala is something new. And hoping you will fall for it.

Kamala promised to fix the border after saying it had been secure for three and a half years. Even now, she does nothing. Biden is checked out in Rehoboth and she could easily do it, but she doesn’t. That reality is slid under the rug. Instead, we get a Kamala ad with Donald Trump’s border wall in the background. We hear her regurgitate Vance’s child care credit, Trump’s drug price cuts, and no tax on tips.

The LA Times has that covered. They claim the truth is in the details and then demean no tax on tips as only affecting a small number of people. Harris has a better plan: raise the federal minimum wage. They keep doing that in California. As a result, businesses are folding, and people are left unemployed from jobs that were never meant to be career paths.

Then again, Democrats aren’t stupid, except for the usual numbers in the population, so perhaps they just like the lie. They know Obama, Soros, Clinton, and other Marxists are running the country, and they’re fine with it. They like the path we’re on, and this is our final walk away from our Constitutional Republic to the path they have laid out.