It was only a matter of time before a mentally ill person would take Joe Biden’s words seriously. It doesn’t matter to some people that there is no great threat from white people. They will say there is to push the agenda.

It’s a distraction to keep us from looking at the real threat that we face, and that would begin with open borders and the reason for the open borders. The greatest threat to the United States begins with this administration.

Watch this clip and then go to this link. If the information on the link is true, and I believe it is, we must give some thought to what our administration is doing to us.

What he is saying here is evil. This isn’t the threat. It’s a lie.

With Biden constantly using the false threat of white supremacy to divide and scare people, it was just a matter of time before someone became radicalized and took matters into their own hands. pic.twitter.com/ITRzr4Xx7x — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 6, 2023

