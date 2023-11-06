Donald Trump and Judge Engoron Butt Heads Non-Stop

Donald Trump‘s civil trial with Judge Engoron presiding, and brought by Leticia James, is truly a witch hunt. Today, the former president is up on the witness stand. Regardless of what I think, judge for yourself.

Is he doing himself any good, and is his anger justified? Donald Trump and the Judge are repeatedly butting heads. Keep in mind that the Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, wants to take all of Trump’s properties and keep the money acquired from a fire sale for New York, even though there are no victims. She also wants Mr. Trump and his family banned from ever doing business in New York. Also, this is one civil case, and the last one over an unprovable rape was abominable. Then, there are the 91 criminal charges.

Consider this exchange from Trump’s responses to questions about his 40 Wall Street property today, posted by Barbara Lee at The Hill. It infuriated the judge who didn’t like some of Donald Trump’s loud complaints. Decide for yourself.

“$550 million is a very low number,” Trump said of the property. “All you have to do is look at a picture of the building and say that’s worth a lot more money. You want to put up a picture?”

Engoran interjected again, telling Trump’s attorney, Chris Kise to take control of his client.

“I would think, respectfully – of all witnesses – your honor would want to hear everything this witness has to say,” Kise said.

“No, I do not want to hear everything this witness has to say,” Engoron angrily replied.

Trump shook his head and smiled.

“I am not here, and these people are not here to hear what he has to say; we are here to hear him answer questions, Engoron continued. “It’s very simple. Is this an accurate number? It’s very simple.”

Trump then chimed in, unprompted.

“This is a very, very unfair trial. And I hope the public is watching,” Trump said.

Donald Trump listed political grievances at one point, and the judge told him to cut it out.

Take a minute to look at this snarky tweet from Letitia James while the trial is ongoing.

Don’t tell, I can see it from my office window. https://t.co/Wl4RnztcQe — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 6, 2023

Journalist Barbara Lee reported this exchange:

Trump raged again on the witness stand, this time against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and the trial judge, calling them “frauds” and “political hacks.”

“It’s a disgrace that a case like this is going on; all you have to do is read the legal scholars — the papers — and you’ll know,” Trump said, raising his voice. “This is a political witch hunt.”

State attorney Kevin Wallace attempted to ask his question again, whether Trump believed the values of his properties were understated on his statements of financial condition. Trump ignored the question and continued his rant.

“Even yesterday, she’s out there saying ‘fraud, fraud.’ The fraud is her,” Trump said, referring to James.

“He called me a fraud, and he didn’t know anything about me,” Trump said of Judge Arthur Engoron.

During the rant, Wallace paced in circles smiling and shaking his head.

“You done?” Wallace asked when Trump took a pause.

“Done,” Trump replied.

A lot more will come out this afternoon.

Related