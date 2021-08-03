“It’s a sad day!” Cuomo’s near-teary response to NY AG report!

















Today, NY AG Letitia James found Governor Andrew Cuomo guilty of sexually harassing and bullying multiple women. She accused him of retaliating as well as creating a “toxic work environment.” Cuomo has responded and called it a “sad day” for New York.

We don’t like Cuomo and aren’t sad at all, and we remember how he deprived Donald Trump and Justice Kavanaugh of due process in his rantings and lies. However, even Cuomo should not be convicted without due process. James didn’t seem to give him that.

Cuomo said “biased reviews” are not the way to convict. Other complainants are weaponizing normal interactions, he said.

It’s also possible he doesn’t know he’s a pig. He used some victims names, victim shaming then.

You can watch his blather here:

Governor Cuomo Responds to Independent Reviewer Report: https://t.co/sgPuPEDXRU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 3, 2021

Don’t forget, we have to believe the woman. We must believe all women. Democrats said so.

It is also true that he puts his hands all over everyone, just as Joe Biden does. He’s inappropriate and a bully as we know. That’s our starting point.

Here is his past statement claiming it was a sad day for the country when Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed because Andy believed Blasey Ford couldn’t get her story straight. 😀😀😀😀

