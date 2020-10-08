It’s about the fly, man, ya know, the thing

What was really important about the debate apparently was the fly on Vice President Pence’s head. It trended on social media yesterday and again today. That is mostly what I heard on the radio this morning.

Biden fundraised off it with a photo of Biden swatting the fly off. Actually, that was funny.

Here is the famous fly morphed a bit:

Hillary had a fly problem too:

Oh yes, the fly pic.twitter.com/gq8u6MD3wk — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 8, 2020

However, the media did manage to find time to report falsely on the debate.

Pence wiped the floor with Harris. Harris is unpresidential, egregiously refused to answer key questions, blatantly lied about everything like fracking. She was mugging for the camera.

This is not just me talking:

A focus group of undecided voters said Kamala Harris appeared “abrasive and condescending,” while VP Pence came across as “vice presidential.” “If this is a battle over style and substance…this was Mike Pence’s night.” #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/Gn27wFToY1 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020

ABC NEWS MUST HAVE WATCHED A DIFFERENT DEBATE

ABC News posted an absurd ’fact-check’ article which was just another ad for the Biden-Harris ticket. They found nothing wrong with Harris’s constant lying,

She brought up every debunked news article she could, including this one which was particularly annoying to some:

”The Obama-Biden Administration] created within the White House an office that basically was responsible for monitoring pandemics. [The Trump-Pence Administration] got rid of it.”

President Trump did not get rid of the National Security Council’s pandemic response team:

Former NSC Senior Director Tim Morrison said the claim that President Trump fired these staffers was “total garbage.”

Ex-NSC staffer Richard Goldberg said that the supposed fired staffers are “still there” at the White House “working hard.”

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said “claims that streamlining” at the NSC “impaired our nation’s biodefense are false.”

USA Today debunked this claim: “Trump didn’t fire its members. Some resigned, and others moved to different units on the National Security Council.”

She lied through her gritted teeth and in between eye rolls. The Trump campaign found 24 lies and we agree with them plus they have the evidence. It is absolutely impossible in 15 seconds or two-minutes allotted time to combat the litany of lies this woman spewed unpleasantly.

But all you hear from George Stephanopoulos, the Clinton chum, is Pence ’mansplained’ to Kamala. Actually, he didn’t. The media wants to paint him as a sexist. However, she rudely and arrogantly talked down to him in the opinion of the many people I spoke with today.

Megyn got it right here — woman-up Kamala:

How dare you compare my tweet, suggesting Kamala woman-up (meaning be her strongest, composed self) make less faces while Pence is speaking to a man who sexually abused, harassed & hurt so many women?

Ppl have lost their minds. I address on my podcast dropping later today. https://t.co/QYTQMetxqZ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020