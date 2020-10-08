‘Violent protests’ in New York City, Cuomo will arrest them, fine organizers up to $15K

If you listened to WINS or WCBS RADIO this morning, you might have heard about the ‘violent protests’ in New York with people setting fires and a reporter being “brutally assaulted.” Usually, we don’t hear about the violence but the media made an exception in the case of the Jewish protesters.

The protesters are small in number but they’ve had it with Cuomo and de Blasio singling them out. He shut everything down in their neighborhoods over a spike in COV.

This is the fire they are complaining about:

NEW YORK: Orthodox Jews burn a pile of masks in protest against the continued lockdowns in the city 2000 BC it was a burning bush, but in 2020 masks will have to suffice

This is the so-called violent protest:

Another angle shows police trying to disperse Jewish crowds celebrating Sukkot in New York City; the officers eventually gave up and resorted to blocking the street. pic.twitter.com/rPRKMK4NvZ — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 6, 2020

Boro Park uprising against @andrewcuomo @nycmayor has begun. People starting fires in the street. So not normal. pic.twitter.com/AB5BpfeyvF — NYCPHOTOG (@nycphotog) October 7, 2020

“Brutally Assaulted” Reporter?

The reporter from the very-biased left-wing Jewish Insider claims he was brutally assaulted.

Reporter Jacob Kornbluh said protesters yelled that he was a “Nazi” and “Hitler” as they chased after him during the second night of unrest in Borough Park Brooklyn.

Kornbluh blamed the attack on Heshy Tischler, an agitator, and aspiring politician who has organized the largely Orthodox protests over the last two nights.

“I was just brutally assaulted, hit in the head, and kicked at by an angry crowd of hundreds of community members of the Boro Park protest — while yelling at me “Nazi” and “Hitler” —after Heshy Tischler recognized me and ordered the crowd to chase me down the street,” Kornbluh tweeted.

Another reporter and a Hassidic man who is seen as disloyal claim they were assaulted.

Here are two of the video clips that allegedly caught the assault of Kornbluh. I see he was mobbed, cornered, and someone hit him with a hat. None of the videos seem to show him being assaulted:

I believe in open miracles!

Video footage of @jacobkornbluh walking happily right after being brutally assaulted by hundreds. https://t.co/NlzHSVmQlm pic.twitter.com/3XPEvwWNHM — Heshy (@HeshyTischler) October 8, 2020

CUOMO LIED AND WILL NOW ARREST THEM

Governor Cuomo lied to them and said he would let them go to 50% in their synagogues but hours later he said he’d let them have 10 people in the synagogue. Some houses of worship can have 25 people. Both he and de Blasio single these people out. Some are now supporting Republicans. That could be a real problem for them with our Democrat rulers.

Cuomo says he’s going to arrest them and fine them up to $15000 for organizing a protest and $1,000 if they don’t obey his rules and wear a face mask. But BLM and Antifa face no such fines.

He called them out since they live in the hot spots, but they aren’t the only race or class of people living in the hot spots.

Cuomo and deBlasio have no problem with the violent leftist — antifa and BLM — rioters he calls protesters — if they set fires and assault cops, no problem:

So happy to hear that ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ agreed with the protest in boro park last night pic.twitter.com/7zIRJBulQg — Moshe Friedman (@moshe_friedman) October 7, 2020