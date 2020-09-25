Jill campaigns for husband Joe before an itty bitty crowd

Sleepy Joe has taken a lot of days off this month. The AP disingenuously calls it a “low-key campaign style” but admits it concerns some Democrats. Biden made 12 visits outside of Delaware since August 12 and President Trump made 24 visits to 17 states.

The NY Times dishonestly claims that Slow Joe’s inability to put sentences together is a “stutter.”

Neither Joe nor Kamala Harris are answering many reporters’ questions and when they do, the questions are softball.

This is every day so far in the month of September that the Biden Campaign has called a full lid before Noon pic.twitter.com/dqdJlqdjMc — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 22, 2020

Joe mostly stays in his basement and is exhausted easily. His wife Jill tries to do the campaigning. Here she is with one of their teeny crowds:

@DrBiden just got here. She is hearing first from a local blueberry farmer. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/UklnTqX9M3 — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) September 25, 2020

Jill Biden participated in a Biden ‘car parade’ with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney outside an early voting place in Virginia. It bombed.

A few cars drove by with Biden-Harris signs taped to the windows. They could have been staff for all we know.

On a happy note, here are black women who support President Trump:

Black women in North Carolina do support President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/N7RY6ds9II — Gail Wilson —Text WOKE to 88022 (@MsGailWilson) September 23, 2020