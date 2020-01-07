It’s becoming easier to see who the enemies are in this country

The President tweeted a warning to Iran on the 4th, advising them to not hit the United States military or assets. If they do, the U.S. will hit targets that are “very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture…”

That caused hysteria in the media with Representatives Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling the President a “war criminal” who wants to kill innocent women and children. The President didn’t say that. They just made it up. This is what he said:

….hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020



Maggie Haberman, a New York Times columnist, said the media addressed the culture comment with the President and he doubled down. She quoted him as saying, “They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way,” POTUS SAID.

Sounds logical.

In any case, the President hasn’t hit any cultural sites. These are all hypotheticals. The left is good at setting ups these traps with imaginary scenarios.

If only the media and the Democrats weren’t pro-Iran and pro-terrorist, the President would have a much better chance of getting Iran to come around.

THE PRO-TERRORIST TIMES

The New York Times has come out in full support of Soleimani and Iran, and that could be seen in Soleimani’s obituary.

The Times referred to terror-general Soleimani as a “master of Iran’s intrigue” in the headline of its obituary, before noting in the lede that he was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans.

“But in Iran, many saw him as a larger-than-life hero, particularly within security circles. Anecdotes about his asceticism and quiet charisma joined to create an image of a warrior-philosopher who became the backbone of a nation’s defense against a host of enemies,” the Times reported.

Do you believe this garbage?

Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was an “austere religious scholar,” and General Soleimani was Iran’s “most revered military leader,” and a “master of Iran’s intrigue.”

These people truly are the enemy of the people.

In case you missed Omar’s tweet, here it is:

The President of the United States is threatening to commit war crimes on Twitter. God help us all! #25thAmendment https://t.co/nYZSvpo8rG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 5, 2020

The actual war crimes were committed by Iran under the direction of General Soleimani, who killed hundreds of U.S. soldiers.