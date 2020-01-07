Covington Boy Nick Sandmann Settles with Smear Merchants CNN

CNN on Tuesday reportedly settled its lawsuit with Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student who was smeared relentlessly by the media, CNN being the worst.

Lin Wood said they are preparing to sue Nathan Phillips, Gannett, and the owners of the Enquirer:

Nick Sandmann, 16 years of age at the time, was accosted by a far-left Omaha Tribe elder Nathan Philips as the boys waited for their bus home from a pro-life rally. Phillips walked up to him and banged a drum in his face. Sandmann stood politely while he did it. Phillips later claimed Sandmann wouldn’t let him pass but the full video told a different story.

Phillips was marching with the far-left Indigenous People in D.C. last January when he saw the boy with the MAGA hat on.

Sandmann, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in a video of the incident, sued the network for $275 million in May over their reporting.

As the lawsuit stated, CNN was “vilifying and bullying him” and twisted the story to fit an anti-Trump agenda. In total, Sandmann was seeking a total of $800 million in damages from The Washington Post, NBC, and CNN.

In addition to Phillips, the lunatic Black Hebrew Israelites were screaming at the boys. The boys were accused of racism, but they were victims.

The amount of the settlement was not announced at the federal courthouse in Covington, Kentucky, Fox19 reports.

Sandmann’s attorney, Lin Wood said the damages were sought due to “emotional distress Nicholas and his family suffered.” He also said the family had to move from their home temporarily and that Nicholas was not permitted to attend school directly after the trip to Washington. In an interview on Fox News last year, McMurtry told anchor Sandra Smith, “Well, what CNN’s tagline is facts first. And what we believe their reporting was in this circumstance was lies first; cover-up second, and facts not yet determined by that organization. So the difference between this lawsuit and the other lawsuit that we have filed is that CNN is a very significant media organization with a much broader reach than say the Washington Post. It has Twitter followers of 41 million people. It published four videos. Nine online articles that were tweeted out. So that’s millions and millions and millions of repetitions of the lies and falsehoods that CNN spread.” They are also suing a number of other outlets, including Washington Post. Mr. McMurtry discussed it with Bill Hemmer on Fox News at the end of February last year. He mentions CNN here and shows clips of some of the abuse. Watch: