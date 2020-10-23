It’s Congresswoman to you, Republicans!

During the debate on Thursday, President Trump referred to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by her initials, as she is commonly known — AOC. According to the congresswoman, however, her colleagues in the government can’t call her AOC.

In a tweet following the debate, the Democratic congresswoman suggested that President Trump and other Republicans are sexist if they do not refer to her by her official government title.

“I wonder if Republicans understand how much they advertise their disrespect of women in debates when they consistently call women members of Congress by nicknames or first names while using titles & last names when referring to men of = stature. Women notice. It conveys a lot,” she tweeted.

“AOC is a name given to me by community & the people. Y’all can call me AOC. Government colleagues referring to each other in a public or professional context (aka who don’t know me like that) should refer to their peers as ‘Congresswoman,’ ‘Representative,’ etc. Basic respect 101,” she continued.

She has remade herself. Once, not so long ago, she was Sandy Cortez from the tony suburb of Yorktown Heights.

All of us peasants didn’t think much of the communist’s comments.

You don’t know what the hell you’re even talking about. Just shut up. — 🕎ElianaBenador🕎 (@ElianaBenador) October 23, 2020

Women notice your complete lack of respect for the @POTUS Also I thought your party doesn’t believe in genders?!! — P M (@pmbeachsunsets) October 23, 2020

Go back to bartending! — MJK ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jane747) October 23, 2020

That’s your brand. Sorry if that bothers you. It’s not a woman thing so stop playing the sexist card. — HarmonyK (@BackinTheBlu) October 23, 2020