Libs thought Trump meant 545 children came to USA riding a coyote

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Moderator Kristen Welker asked President Trump about 545 children whose parents couldn’t be found after their families were separated at the border [if they were their families].

What many liberals/leftists didn’t realize is that this is proof that children are being smuggled over the border by people who are not their parents. “These children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people, cartels, and they used to use them to get into our country,” President Trump said.

Literally, hundreds, maybe thousands of blue checks and everyday leftists thought he was referring to an actual animal. That includes David Hogg, now a prize student at Harvard.

