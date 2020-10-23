How people feel about debate moderator Welker

Take our poll at the end

Out of the box, Neil Cavuto said before the debate that Chris Wallace had problems at the debate due to a candidate. Actually, the candidate had problems with Wallace for his blatant, unreasonable bias.

For the most part, as a moderator, Kristen Welker was thought to have done well. She started out great — but as the debate went on, she framed questions from a biased perspective, cut off Trump often but not Biden.

Ronna McDaniel counted:

For those keeping score, moderator interruptions for each candidate: Biden: 8

Trump: 41 Despite this, @realDonaldTrump beat Biden and effectively laid out the case for Four More Years! #Debates2020 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 23, 2020

Why does Welker constantly interrupt Trump but not Biden? — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) October 23, 2020

She talked over Trump and gave Biden time to think of an answer.

Moderator talks over Trump when Biden gets in trouble, then gives Biden time to respond to what we couldn’t hear Trump say because she was talking over him. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) October 23, 2020

Wallace joked that he is jealous.

Welker kept order and her questions were better than Chris Wallace’s.

Chris Wallace said about Ms. Welker, with a laugh, “Well, first of all, I’m jealous,” Wallace said on Fox News during the network’s live coverage of the event. “I would have liked to have been able to moderate that debate.”

He could have just said she did a good job.

WOW. Instead of simply congratulating Kristen Welker, Chris Wallace says he’s “jealous” and “I wish I could have moderated that debate.” You had your chance, Chris, and you blew it. Own it. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 23, 2020

Brigitte Gabriel thought she was better than Wallace.

Is it just me, or is Kristen Welker doing a better job than Chris Wallace? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 23, 2020

Jerry Dunleavy said, “…Kirsten Welker just objectively did a much better job than Chris Wallace did.”

Yes I know that Trump & Biden were more polite this time, but Kirsten Welker just objectively did a much better job than Chris Wallace did. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 23, 2020

She would not let President Trump talk about the laptop and two witnesses to potential crimes by the Biden family.

Of course Welker cuts off Trump when he talks about the laptop from hell. Saves Biden. Because of course she did. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 23, 2020

“Welker again cuts Trump off when he starts talking about Biden’s foreign scandal and then asks Biden to respond,” noted Katie Pavlich mid-debate.

However, Welker did ask Biden if Hunter’s foreign business ties were ‘unethical’

RAAACIST

At one point, she pretty much called President Trump a racist, but we didn’t hear anything about Biden’s, ‘you ain’t black’ comment.

Ms. Welker asking a loaded, out of context question on race to Donald Trump. First time she is blatantly unfair. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 23, 2020

Welker asked a question about Trump calling BLM a symbol of hate and the fact that he shared a video of someone chanting white power. The video had a man in a golf cart joking about white power, but he could hardly be heard. President Trump explained at the time that he didn’t hear him. She did not ask Biden a similar question about Antifa and BLM. BLM is a communist organization seeking the overthrow of our capitalist government and traditional society.

Kristen Welker’s BLM question to Trump is a complete joke. Her mask dropped. Absolute partisan. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 23, 2020

Yashar Ali said to blame the commission for the fact-checking [the commission has got to go].

. @kwelkernbc had an impossible task tonight and she did a fantastic job. The best debate moderator in the last two cycles. A) Muting was only for the two minute answer section B) Blame the debate commission for the fact-checking…that is their directive re moderators — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 23, 2020

Quote of the night:

“You and Barack Obama are the reason I am the President of the United States today” – President Donald Trump — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 23, 2020

