It’s Electric! Donald Trump in Wilkes Barre

By
M DOWLING
-
0
22

Donald Trump is speaking in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. As communist Kamala and her communist running mate put up videos of themselves interviewing each other in the fakest stunt yet, Donald Trump is talking to people, answering questions, and telling people exactly what he plans to do if elected.

This is just like Germany in the 1930s, we have dictator Kamala up against a man who can Save America.

Americans can vote for communist Kamala and her weirdo running mate Tim Walz or the blue collar billionaire.

Scott Presler is a very hard-working dedicated Republican.

It took him 7 minutes to tape the line waiting to hear donald Trump.

DONALD TRUMP IN WILKES-BARRE

The crowd is huge without food and famous rappers and singers.

FULL CLIP

 


