Elon Musk Closes Down X in Brazil As Communists Take Control

Brazil is in the hands of communists and fascists, who are silencing the opposition. Unfortunately, Elon Musk can’t fight them in Brazil any longer.

“The decision to close the office in Brazil was difficult, but if we had agreed to @alexandre’s (illegal) secret censorship and private information handover demands, there was no way we could explain our actions without being ashamed,” Musk posted on X.

The notorious Supreme Court Justice Alexandre Moraes has targeted Elon Musk over content moderation, free speech, and blocking accounts on X.

Musk lifted restrictions on some accounts, which infuriated hardcore leftist Judge Moraes, leading to threats of fines and even arrest for X’s legal representatives if they didn’t comply with court orders.

On X, there’s a mix of reactions. Some see Musk as a hero standing up for free speech, while others view it as a billionaire’s tantrum against law enforcement. The latter is absurd. Moraes is a tyrant.

Making up charges and arresting people is the norm in our globalist world.

Musk closed the Brazil Office to protect his employees after Moraes demanded that Musk release the identities of Brazilians, Argentines, and people in the USA who worked for him.

The President of the conservative watchdog Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, posted on X. “Too bad. The Left wants to destroy free speech worldwide. One should not be surprised if Elon Musk and X must take similar actions in the EU and other crazed regimes such as the UK.”

That’s likely true. Europe, especially the U.K., is hardly recognizable.

THE CHARGES

Elon Musk refused to delete popular accounts on X over accusations by the administration that the posters were lying.

As a result, the Lula administration has been looking into Elon Musk with invented crimes of “obstruction of justice” and “incitement to crime.” They threatened to arrest him.

The decision by Justice Alexandre de Moraes says Elon’s actions are “not only abuse of economic power, for trying to impact public opinion in an ILLEGAL way but also flagrant induction and instigation to the maintenance of various criminal conducts practiced by the digital… pic.twitter.com/Z5Pmqohoi6 — ALX (@alx) April 8, 2024

Americans have to realize this is really happening. It is a globalist movement, a takeover of the free world.

Vote this November like your children’s future depends on it.

Vote for the outlaw and the hillbilly.