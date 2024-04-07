It’s Hard to Believe This Is Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo lambasted the administration for calling for a ceasefire with nothing in return. The hostages were an afterthought. Joe and Antony are so bad that even Chris Cuomo is speaking out. He is much easier to listen to than his brother, Andrew.

It’s hard not to be cynical and wonder what his ulterior motive might be. But he is much better free of CNN. NewsNation is trying to be closer to the center.

Holy moly Chris Cuomo went nuclear on Biden abandoning Israel and making “the hostages…an afterthought…because other political exigences and agendas have overtaken” them pic.twitter.com/9sxBPX6F87 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 5, 2024

