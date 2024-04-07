UN Advisor: “White Men Brought Life… to the Brink of Extinction”

Ayisha Siddiqa, who was named Time Woman of the Year last year, is the new Greta Thunberg and serves as the UN climate advisor. She knows nothing, but she is useful to the Dictator’s Club.

“I am not an activist,” Ayisha said. “I am a killjoy. I am what reminds white supremacy of its present-day wretchedness. it is my job to make clear that in the process of killing and consuming non-white, non-male bodies, the white man has brought life, as we know it, to the verge of extinction.

“It is the result of capitalism, years of colonialism, years of racial oppression.”

“The way that we save our planet is when we protect the most vulnerable communities among us, and this includes black trans women.”

[Of course, black trans women]

“The white man sits at the highest level of power in the world, the same way he has killed, looted, and abused black and brown people for profit, so has he the earth.

“White supremacy would rather take everything and everyone (including white people) with it…”

One must wonder how many envious people like her have crossed our open borders in the past three years. This should tell you something about our enemies, including the UN.

UN climate change advisor, Ayisha Siddiqa: “The climate crisis is man-made. And it’s not just man-made—it’s white man-made.” “It is the result of capitalism, years of colonialism, years of racial oppression.” “The way that we save our planet is when we protect the most… pic.twitter.com/3MTaxlwGZN — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) April 6, 2024

