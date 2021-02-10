It’s here! Massive surge of New Democrats flooding in illegally









Between 3,000 and 3,500 illegal aliens are pouring into the country every day at this time. The numbers are now out of control, according to Mark Morgan. This first video from Populist Press shows the DHS facility built for the invited invaders — the future Democrats.

This will give Democrats their one-party system and their permanent electoral majority.

This photo comes via Populist Press as well:

The media has decided to ignore the story, and it is being banned on much of social media. One of our stories was knocked off CloutHub.

Mark Morgan describes Dictator Biden’s order in this clip. Also, Lara Logan discusses the drugs developed by the CCP.



