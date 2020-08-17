It’s SSDD in Chicago

It was SSDD in Chicago over the weekend after 5 people were murdered and 60 others were wounded.



That’s right – Same S**t Different Day.



One man was killed and two were wounded in a drive-by shooting. Another man was shot in the head while sitting in his car. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm. A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg while he was standing with a group of friends. Later, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip. Two men got in an argument and started shooting, striking an innocent bystander. That was just some of what happened Friday night!



On Saturday, eleven people were shot in nine separate incidents. Several of the incidents happened between 3 am and 4 am. What are people doing out at that time except looking for trouble?



Just before midnight, a 25-year-old man who was walking down the street was shot in the back by a man in a red SUV. I thought blacks got really upset when black people are shot in the back.



Between midnight and 3:30 am on Sunday morning, ten people were shot in eight separate shootings. Again, a man was shot in the back.



An additional 18 people was shot on Sunday in drive-by shootings, home invasions, or in group gatherings.



But wait, there’s more! Since Monday morning is considered part of the weekend, the seven other people who were shot then are included at no extra charge.



But don’t worry. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightweight has everything under control. She wants to take all the guns away from people in Chicago. That will work out great for these criminals, since they’ll be the only ones with guns.



Even BLM is afraid to go to Chicago to riot. It’s too dangerous for them to “protest” and go looting in Chicago. Apparently that’s where they draw the line. I guess the wholesale shooting and killing of black people isn’t really their thing after all.



Can’t you just wait until next weekend?





Image from: usatoday.com