Squad member Rep calls for “unrest” in the streets as people are hurt and businesses destroyed

Squad member, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) called for “unrest in the streets” on Saturday during an appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

“I’m looking to the public. You know, this is as much about public outcry, and organizing, and mobilizing, and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting the American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities, hold them accountable. Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up,” Pressley said of President Donald Trump’s allies.

What a joke. She’s calling for “unrest” — again — while pretending she cares about the needs of the families and communities hurt by the very unrest she is calling for.

“There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives and unfortunately there’s plenty to go around.” Pressley told “AM Joy” guest host Tiffany Cross.

Cross replied, “I have, I have no retort to that, congresswoman. That’s, that’s certainly accurate.” These people need to try out Venezuela for a few years and then tell us about unrest. Violence and vandalism, which is what these alleged peaceful protests are about, is not the right way to get things done. It’s third world.

“There will be unrest in the streets for as long as the is unrest in the lives of Black Americans,” Pressley told Jim Braude on WGBH News'”

She knows what that means. She doesn’t care who gets hurt, what homes or businesses are vandalized, or how many cops are injured. All she cares about is her far-left agenda.

