Russia 3.0, The mailbox conspiracy & Trump is ‘stealing the election’

First, we had the Russia hoax, then it was Ukraine, and now it is the postal service. Democrats want you to believe that President Trump is going to steal the election by having mailboxes locked or removed. They also say he will destroy the U.S. postal service.

This is all tied to Democrats wanting mail-in voting. Basically, they want the USPS to serve as ballot harvesters. They want chaos in November.

THE SOCIAL SECURITY CHECK LIE

“The talking points have gone out – Whitmer on CNN right now claiming all Social Security checks go out through the postal service. This is just a flat freaking lie. My god,” reports Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor.

This is true, they all parrot the daily or weekly talking points.

The talking points have gone out – Whitmer on CNN right now claiming all Social Security checks go out through the postal service. This is just a flat freaking lie. My god. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 16, 2020

Maxine Waters also lied in a tweet. She claimed Trump was “slowing down the mail” in order to stop social security checks.

“Trump, we’re all hearing from seniors! They need their medicine, their groceries, they need their disability & social security checks! Why are you harming us by slowing down the mail system & destroying the #USPS! Don’t you understand how important the mail system is?”

That is a bald-faced lie. Social Security stopped sending paper checks when Obama was President.

Peter Hasson, a Daily Caller editor, explained, “Hard to believe, considering Social Security stopped sending paper checks in March 2013

Hard to believe, considering Social Security stopped sending paper checks in March 2013 https://t.co/QCwoH57RDC — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 16, 2020

THEY MYSTERY OF THE LOCKED MAILBOXES

This past weekend Democrats were outraged after photos surfaced of locked mailboxes! Again, they claimed that Trump is stealing the election.

That was an easily uncovered lie. The photo of locked mailboxes is from 2016 and they were locked due to thefts.

Burbank, California: In your entire life have you ever seen a LOCKED mailbox at the USPS? Now you have. A disgrace and immediate threat to American democracy. Shame on them. Shame on the GOP. Where are you @senatemajldr ? pic.twitter.com/YcbVUTnv37 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 17, 2020

Took one google searchhttps://t.co/HGwaEIU8iG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 17, 2020