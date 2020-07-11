It’s time to give up on Portland, it’s gone

Every night for the past six weeks in Portland, Oregon, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter rioters, looters, and vandals have turned what used to be a lovely downtown area into a war zone. The elected officials will do nothing about it. They sympathize with the terrorists.

The Multnomah County district attorney Rod Underhill has just dropped charges on 59 people who have been arrested on suspicion of various different crimes over the last seven weeks of protests. All of these protests end up as riots. Some of the crimes are minor and others are quite serious.

KGW reports all the charges are dropped.

Maybe it’s time to let Portland go. It appears to be over for Portland. Next up is New York City.

Blue city after blue city will fall from violence and debt.

NO CONFIDENCE

The police commissioner/mayor and the new police chief, who is supported by the Marxist BLM, will not act against the rioters. The Portland Police Officers Association held a news conference, pleading with elected officials to stop defending Antifa. They voted no confidence in the city council.

Officer Daryl Turner, president of the Portland Police Association, on Wednesday, repeated a criticism he has made in the last week that “a small number of people have hijacked” important calls for social justice and racial equity and “used the cover of peaceful protests to burn and loot our City.”

Daryl Turner, president of the Portland Police Association, the union for rank-and-file bureau members, said in a press conference Wednesday he no longer believed the Council was backing the police bureau.

“I have no confidence that the city will stop the rioting and looting and protect the safety and livelihoods of Portlanders,” Turner said Wednesday. “I have no confidence that the City Council will guide the Portland Police Bureau forward into a new era of policing that prioritizes safety, equity, reform, and police funding. I have no confidence that City Council respects and supports its rank-and-file officers.

“If the City Council won’t stand up for Portland, we will,” he continued.

Only Mayor Wheeler spoke up for the police.

VIOLENCE NIGHT AFTER NIGHT

Police have a stand-down order while this violence goes on night after night.

In a shooting/killing this week, Antifa and Black Lives Matter pretended the shooter was a white supremacist when in fact it was not true. It was a lie spread by one of the rioters. Violence resulted based on the false rumor.

These people aren’t protesters, they’re criminals. It doesn’t take a genius to figure it out.

If you like what you see, vote Democrat.

Watch:

Antifa have gathered in downtown Portland & started fires on the street. They have banners about Dominique Dunn, who was shot & killed outside a strip club yesterday. Family members & antifa started rumors, without evidence, that it was a racist attack. https://t.co/aAuRg85eA8 pic.twitter.com/2dX1VHkXIT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 11, 2020

This is how they followed up on a murder.

Inspired by false rumors of a white supremacist shooting the previous day, antifa militants gathered in downtown Portland again. They are trying to break inside a building.

Video by @VenturaReport:pic.twitter.com/ICqHsea22W — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 11, 2020

Antifa rioters tried breaking into the federal courthouse last night. One person used a hammer to attack a federal officer on the head. https://t.co/pGs01mvt0a — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 11, 2020

Antifa rioters racially profile and accuse two men of being “rednecks.” A black bloc group surrounds them and kicks them out of the Portland public park. As seen elsewhere, antifa claim territory of a public space & dictate by force who can be in it. pic.twitter.com/KxXhDu6jbX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 11, 2020

Antifa have again shut down the roads at the Justice Center in Portland as daily violent protests continue for over 40 days. They are burning an effigy of a KKK cop. Video by @VenturaReport. pic.twitter.com/Chg5GFHrW3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 11, 2020

.@slcpd say that Black Lives Matter rioters caused between $100k–200k in damages on the District Attorney’s office at this week’s violent protest. They smashed windows & dumped red paint everywhere. One officer was seriously wounded. https://t.co/TA9l3CDgMQ pic.twitter.com/bzAN5p0dV8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 11, 2020