Ginning Up the Next Pandemic: Bird Flu?

Politico wants to help the CDC raise your fears of the potential next pandemic — the Bird Flu. They said that veteran health officials like the ignominious Dr. Birx are angry the CDC isn’t making more of it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested samples from the first “severe” case of bird flu in the US. It is the case of a 65-year-old man from Louisiana and confirmed worrying new mutations.

The mutations affect the virus’s hemagglutinin gene and could make the virus more transmissible in humans.

The mutations “may result in increased virus binding to α 2-6 cell receptors”. The 2-6 cell receptors are “found in the upper respiratory tract of humans.”

Further testing revealed that birds on the man’s property were absent the mutation. They say it’s a clear sign that the mutation developed within the man during his sickness.

Maybe, but birds do migrate.

A similar case, with mutations that make human transmission easier, was discovered in a teenager in Canada earlier this year.

Politico

Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified mutations in H5N1 bird flu infections — in hospitalized patients in Louisiana and British Columbia — that may enhance the virus’ ability to infect humans, the agency said.

CDC officials found several mutations in samples collected from people suffering severe respiratory illness that “may result in increased virus binding to α2-6 cell receptors found in the upper respiratory tract of humans,” they said Thursday. The agency also reported that the mutations likely happened in the patients’ bodies post-infection rather than in the jump from bird to human.

They’re anticipating people are infected:

The troubling development is raising fears among public health experts that far more people are infected with the virus than the few dozen currently known — laying the ground for the incoming Trump administration to face potential health and agricultural crises soon after taking office…

Renowned liar Dr. Birx

Deborah Birx was the White House coronavirus response coordinator in Trump’s first term. She excoriated the CDC in a CNN interview Friday morning for failing to learn the right lessons from COVID-19. Birx admitted in her book that she deliberately frightened people so they would get vaccinated.

“Our No. 1 principle in preventing pandemics is detect, and if you go to the CDC website, you can see that they are monitoring more than 10,000 exposures, but they’ve only tested 530,” she said. “That means we’re not testing enough. And we know from other viruses that a lot of the spread can be asymptomatic. So we kind of have our head in the sand about how widespread this is from the zoonotic standpoint, from the animal to human standpoint.”

The CDC responded.

The CDC rejected the criticism regarding testing as “out of date, misleading and inaccurate,” noting that it changed its recommendations in November to include testing asymptomatic people with high-risk exposure to avian flu. During the summer, the CDC instructed hospitals to continue monitoring the different types of flu viruses, instead of the usual ramping down of surveillance at the end of flu season, it told POLITICO Friday in a written statement.

“The result: more than 70,000 specimens have been tested, looking for novel flu viruses; more than 10,000 people exposed to avian flu have been monitored for symptoms, and 540 people have been tested specifically for H5N1,” the CDC said.

It sounds like the CDC wants to be believed again.

Why don’t they call for a moratorium on gain-of-function experiments on these threatening diseases? In all likelihood, given the strong evidence, COVID-19 was the result of a lab leak. That should frighten us more. Scientists are currently working on making Bird Flu worse and something humans can catch. If it leaks out, we are in trouble.

If we have another leak, the hardcore leftists, globalists, socialists, commies, feudal lords, Bernie, and AOC followers on X, Hochul-ites, whatever they call themselves these days, will inflict more totalitarian measures that will never go away.

They used it as a tool once, and they will again. Look at California. Gov. Newsom declared a state of emergency over no cases in which a human was infected by an animal.

Health bureaucrat veterans like Birx and Scott Gottlieb want taxpayers to fund massive testing of farm animals and workers. It seems they want to go to the other extreme.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email