It’s Well Past Time for the Democratic Party to Dissolve Itself

Opinion

It’s the elephant in the room. It’s something we’ve all known for a long time. The Democratic Party is destined to be on the ash heap of history. Democrats must turn the page. I propose that a body of Democrats (not the Democratic National Committee which recently met) convene in 2025, well before the November 2026 elections, indeed before July 2026 and the 250th anniversary of American independence, to renounce the Democratic Party, to dissolve it, to fashion a new party with new principles, and to give this new party a name other than Democrat or New Democrat.

It will be a tough act for the new party to develop new principles. As Greg Gutfeld said on January 30, if the Republican Party markets itself as the party of common sense, where does that leave the Democrats? (As the party of nonsense?) And if the Republican Party markets itself as putting America First, where does that leave the Democrats? (As the party making America Last?)

Despite the formidable task of charting a new course, the Democrats need to acknowledge that the Democratic Party has now reached its nadir. It is manifestly anti-God/anti-religion, anti-America and anti-American, anti-democratic, anti-life, anti-family, anti-human nature, and anti-woman. To prove this, let the following facts, a few of the many which could be cited for these propositions, be submitted to a candid world.

I am writing here about the Party, not about individuals, such as Truman, John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Sam Nunn, etc. I am also not writing solely about Joe Biden. No, it is hard to think of a single Democratic official, much less one with any stature, who objected to anything done by Biden or, I am quick to add due to his mental incompetence, done in his name. Indeed, on October 8 on “The View,” nominee Kamala Harris said she couldn’t think of anything she’d do different than President Biden had done during his four years. President Trump in his inaugural address said that there had been a pattern and practice of “betrayals” by the Democratic Party. It wasn’t Biden alone who “betrayed America” but the Democratic Party. And it didn’t start in 2020.

And I am not writing about just the federal level — of presidents, senators and representatives. No, the betrayal of America by the Democratic Party has been at every level of government in every part of the country.

The Democratic Party Is Anti-God, Anti-Religion

The Party’s animus against God, religion and people of faith is clear:

As senator running for president in April 2008 in Pennsylvania, Obama disparaged working class people who “cling to guns and religion.” (Christianity Today, April 13, 2008)

The Democratic Party opposed any reference to “God” in its 2012 party platform.

(Billy Halowell, “Democrats Have Officially Abandoned ‘God’,” Washington Times, Aug. 14, 2024) )There was only one tepid reference to God in the Democratic Party’s 2024 platform, namely this: “We remain committed to fighting poverty and enabling all Americans to live up to their God-given potential.”

The Little Sisters of the Poor have been engaged for quite some time in litigation over the contraception mandate of Obamacare. Here is the July 2020 report by the Thomas More Society.

Notre Dame law professors Nicole Stelle Garnett and John Meiser wrote an op-ed in the Wall St. Journal on November 22 explaining the current situation, “Trump Can End Religious Discrimination,” Wall St. J., Nov. 22, 2024.

On December 13, in an apparent effort to be inclusive while still excluding Christians, then First Lady Jill Biden greeted youngsters at the White House with “Happy Holidays” and she was quickly corrected by an alert and devout youngster with “Happy Christmas!” (youtube at 1:37)

The Wall St. Journal carried an editorial on January 2, “The Secular Education Cops Strike Again: New York Sues a Family That Sent an Autistic Son to a Jewish School.”

The Democratic Party Is Anti-America and Anti-American

The Democratic Party is avowedly anti-America and anti-American as demonstrated in several ways. First, there’s the persistent racism of the Democratic Party. For 37 years, from its inception in 1828 to 1865 when the Civil War was concluded, the Democratic Party vigorously supported slavery. (A reminder to readers that the Republican Party was anti-slavery from its inception. It was Lincoln, the first Republican president, who defended the Union and freed the more than four million enslaved persons. But no matter, the Democrats sympathize with petitions for reparations from all Americans without exempting Republicans and descendants of Union veterans.)

For the next hundred years after 1865 the Democratic Party supported Jim Crow segregation, the Ku Klux Klan, lynching, and suppressed voting by Blacks, making the promises of the Civil War and the Reconstruction Amendments (the 13th, 14th and 15th) ring hollow, destroying the lives of so many. Then, in the 1960s, proportionally more Democrats opposed civil rights legislation, demonstrated as follows:

Civil Rights Act of 1964:

Senate

Democrats: 46–21 (69–31%)

Republicans: 27–6 (82–18%)

House

Democrats: 153–91 (63–37%)

Republicans: 136–35 (80–20%)

Voting Rights Act of 1965

Senate

Democrats: 49–17 (74-26%)

Republicans: 30–1 (97-3%)

House

Democrats: 217–54 (80-20%)

Republicans: 111–20 (85-15%)

This racism of the Democrats has continued into the 2020s with Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), critical race theory (CRT), and Project 1619 — which it has spread through the military, higher education, grade and high schools, the media, and business.

Second, there were the open borders under Biden, enabled and facilitated by Democratic officials in his administration and throughout the country most visibly with Democratic-run sanctuary cities. There was no vetting of millions of those who illegally entered, or illegally remained in, our country. The federal government flew these people at taxpayer expense across the country in the dead of night without notice to local officials. Indeed, the federal government even flew people into the country from outside it.

Third, a few months ago, Mark Levin, author of “The Democratic Party Hates America,” in one of his “Life, Liberty and Levin” episodes, listed numerous provisions of the United States Constitution to which the Democratic Party objects, including the Electoral College, free speech, free press, the Second Amendment, and so many more. In addition to the Party’s objections to the Constitution, the Party seeks to undermine the Supreme Court by increasing the number of justices, imposing an ethics code on the justices, placing term limits on the justices. (See Senator Wyden’s September 2024 bill.)

Fourth, the Party is anti-America and anti-American in its policies that undermine the peace and safety of all residents of Americans. The Party denigrates and defunds the police, and does not prosecute criminals. President Biden honored George Soros with a Presidential Medal of Freedom on January 4.

The Democratic Party Is Anti-democratic

The first example under this heading is supremely anti-democratic. No party, no individual, should enable a mentally incompetent man to run for, or retain, any elected or appointed office, much less the presidency. The Democratic Party – Vice President Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, members of the Cabinet, campaign officials in 2020 and 2024, presidential chiefs of staff, etc., did this with Joe Biden. (See, for example, the December 20 report in the Wall St. Journal by Annie Linskey, et al., “How the White House Functioned with a Diminished Biden in Charge.”)

Second, Democrats consistently allege that Republican efforts to safeguard voter integrity are efforts to suppress the vote. On the contrary, the changes in law and regulations the Democratic Party put in place for the 2020 elections reduced voter integrity. (See Mollie Hemingway’s 2021 book “Rigged.”) Furthermore, it was the Democratic Party that interfered with the 2020 presidential election by suppressing any reference to the Hunter Biden laptop, or by misinforming the public about it, when the FBI had authenticated it as genuine in November 2019. (See Niall Stanage, “The Latest Hunter Biden Controversy, Explained,” The Hill, June 29, 2023.)

Third, during the Biden administration, taxpayers were forced, without congressional appropriation as required by the Constitution, to pay for millions of migrants allowed to cross illegally into the United States. Taxpayers pay for health, education, shelter, food. (Indeed, we are learning that funds for FEMA have been used.) At the same time, contrary to a Supreme Court ruling, Biden v. Nebraska, 600 U.S. 477 (2023), the Biden administration forgave billions of debt owed to the United States incurred by people for higher education, a debt now borne by all taxpayers. Again, it’s not just Biden; its’ the Party. Here’s the Democratic Party platform of 2024 (page 27) on this subject:

Although Republican appointees on the Supreme Court blocked the President’s initial student debt relief plan for 40 million borrowers, he has not stopped using every available tool to provide relief. His Administration already approved the cancellation of $167 billion in loans for nearly 5 million borrowers, including nearly a million public servants like teachers, nurses, and police; and it has outlined plans to deliver relief to 30 million borrowers in all. Meanwhile, its new SAVE plan is the most affordable student-loan repayment plan in history, helping 8 million Americans.

Democratic Party Is Anti-Life

The Democratic Party has been “the Abortion Party” well before the article I wrote in 2010 in which I gave it this name.

The Party did not allow pro-life Pennsylvania Governor Robert Casey, Sr., to speak at the 1992 Democratic National Convention. (David Lesher, “‘92 DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION: Denied Stage, Casey Calls Abortion a Party Litmus Test,” L.A. Times, July 14, 1992)

In the face of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Dobbs decision of 2022, the Party has promoted federal legislation without limits on abortion. (Tyler Arnold, “Kamala Harris Rejects Religious Exemptions for Abortions Laws That Cannot Be Negotiable,” Catholic News Agency, Oct. 23, 2024.)

There was only one issue that the Democratic Party nominee for president, Kamala Harris, was passionate about: extreme abortion. As Madison Roberts, senior policy counsel reproductive freedom for the ACLU said on August 6, “If Vice President Kamala Harris wins the election this year, it will be because she prioritized reproductive freedom as a central tenet of her campaign…”

Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November to Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood.

On January 22, 2025, the Senate voted 52-47 with Republicans supporting, and every Democrat opposing, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

The Democratic Party Is Anti-Family

In October 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI to focus on school board meetings. (DOJ press release) Parents testified before a congressional committee in 2023 that this intimidated them into silence. (Tyler Arnold, “Parents at School Board Meetings Were Subject to FBI Intimidation, Witnesses Say,” Catholic News Agency, March 24, 2023)

The Democratic Party favors drag queen shows for minors. Here’s an example: The chair of the Florida Democratic Party said so. (Michael Moline, “U.S. judge blocks enforcement of Florida’s anti-drag law; vagueness cited,” Florida Phoenix, June 23, 2023.)

The Democratic Party curtails parental rights by mandating that school personnel do not disclose that their children are transitioning to another gender. An example is AB 1955 signed into law on July 15, 2024, by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Here is the voting record, by party.

The Democratic Party Is Anti-Human Nature, Anti-Woman

The Democratic Party subscribes to the notion that there are more than two genders and individuals younger than 18 (that is, minors) may obtain mutilation of healthy body parts to change the gender they had at birth over the objection of their parents. Just as the Democrats call abortion “reproductive freedom,” they call this mutilation “gender-affirming health care.”

The Obama Administration issued its 2016 “Dear Colleague” letter from the Department of Justice to force facilities to allow boys to use girls’ bathrooms and vice versa.

In April 2024, the Biden Administration’s Department of Education issued a rule under Title IX to do the same. (Press release)

From the Democratic Party platform of 2024: “Democrats will vigorously oppose state and federal bans on gender-affirming health care.”

Conclusion

The Democratic Party is anti-God/anti-religion, anti-America and anti-American, anti-democratic, anti-life, anti-family, anti-human nature, and anti-woman. The Party does not deserve the vote of any citizen of faith, any citizen who is patriotic and seeks to protect fellow citizens from violent crime, any citizen who supports the Constitution, any citizen who favors, with the Declaration of Independence, “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” any citizen who believes that there is a human nature, and any citizen who believes in the dignity of women. The Party must dissolve itself.

