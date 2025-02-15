People in DC Are in Desperate Need of Criminal Defense Attorneys

Rep. Green explained that searches for criminal lawyers in D.C. have increased by 500%. That’s not too obvious. It’s too bad we can’t tell who is searching. It would streamline efforts to imprison crooks.

Why are people in D.C. so nervous? Are they afraid of legitimate retribution? A Google feature that tracks search trends shows that searches for the term “criminal defense lawyer” started to soar in January.

District of Corruption

Conservative commentator Mark Mitchell shared the Google results:

Over three times more people in DC are googling “Criminal Defense Lawyer” than anywhere else in the US! pic.twitter.com/zwu96JnXIi — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@Mark_R_Mitchell) February 12, 2025

Wow! Had to check for myself, but there was a large spike in search terms for “defense lawyer” since mid January with by far the most searches coming from Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/QDjA9lnnjT — Rich Ellefritz, PhD (@RichEllefritz) February 12, 2025

Heres the actual 90-day lead up up to January 20 inauguration. It went from literally 0 flatline to 100, just days before. DC knows it has to lawyer up. pic.twitter.com/YOeaWS3lzg — Mark Maward (@StampedeOfAnts) February 12, 2025

Perhaps they should worry. Since taking office, President Trump has removed security clearances and protection for some who betrayed him. Also, some in Congress want potential crimes answered so they don’t happen again.

According to an X post from Wikileaks, searches for “Swiss bank” increased in Washington, DC, in February 2025. Allegedly, searches also increased for “offshore bank,” “wire money,” and “IBAN.” We can’t verify that based on some confusion with the graphs. However, the searches for criminal defense attorneys are real.

Rep. Green recently noted a 500% anomaly.

The D.C. swamp creatures appear guilty of stealing American taxpayer dollars. As soon as Musk and DOGE stepped in, they lawyered up.

Rep. Green said these aren’t “a handful of foolish policies, but rather a coordinated strategy of radical, idiotic, and often anti-American priorities,” referencing USAID waste on such things as Moroccan pottery when Moroccans have made pottery for centuries. “Idiotic, you say, millions to teach Moroccans how to make pottery. The Moroccans were making pottery before we were a country. This entire debate today and the crocodile tears from Democrats just go to show what’s wrong with this town.

“Not a single Democrat I’ve heard has expressed dismay at the many examples of crazy, wasteful spending.

“I don’t understand the objection to a deep dive into how we spend our money, but perhaps it’s the fact that over the last several weeks, a massive surge has occurred in the search for a criminal defense attorney that probably says it all five times in this city any other city in the nation.”

The entire clip is worth watching.

