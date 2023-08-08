J6 Clip Shows Undercover Cops Were Disguised as Antifa

A stunning clip published online shows a cell phone video of a D.C. officer on J6 saying, “We go undercover as Antifa in the crowd.”

In another clip, a tactical officer asks a USCP about “identifiers” for undercover cops. A USCP Officer says UCs have wristbands and candy stripes on the barrel of their guns.

It looks more and more like a complete setup. People who fell for it are rotting in prison.

That means the J6 panel and everyone who saw the tapes lied. Release the tapes so we can finally know the truth!

DONALD TRUMP NEVER CALLED FOR AN INSURRECTION

Donald Trump gave a stump speech, and the Left distorted it.

On December 19, 2020, Trump tweeted:

“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election,” Trump tweeted, even after he had heard from many of his top political and legal advisers that he had, in fact, lost.

“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,” he wrote, referring to the day Congress was set to formally certify Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral college.

“Be there, will be wild!”

The Left claims that proves he incited a riot. That is a stretch.

DONALD TRUMP NEVER CALLED FOR A RIOT

The rioters began to riot before Donald Trump finished his speech. Then President Trump told supporters to march “peacefully and patriotically.” He also said, “I’m asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!” not meant to fight physically.

When he said, “Fight like Hell,” it was

He tweeted at 2:38 pm to “Stay peaceful!” Nine minutes later, the protesters entered the Capitol.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

The next day, he said in part:

“I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol… America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country, and to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

“Now, Congress has certified the results,” he added. “A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th.” There is absolutely no fair-minded way to read that Donald Trump advocated violence on January 6, let alone engaged in a seditious conspiracy to back a rabble of unarmed protesters going into the capitol to somehow overturn an election and secure him the presidency against the might of the U.S. military and its security forces. Trump’s enemies are not being stopped by the absurdity of their distorted narrative and its ludicrous misrepresentation of history.

“They are fully committed to their desperate bid to lock up the former president, regardless of their argument’s inability stand up to reasoned scrutiny. The Democrats are out for blood against Donald Trump — the fallout be damned. Even if America is damned along with it.”

THE PENCE ENDANGERMENT

They also endlessly repeat that Mike Pence was endangered by Trump’s rhetoric after he wouldn’t delay the senate count. Pence was never in danger, but he has shown his true colors.

After trashing Donald Trump on left-wing media, Mike Pence on Sunday admitted he could have handed the election over to the House.

However, when appearing on Fox News, Pence said if he rejected the electors on January 6, 2020, it would have turned the matter over to the House of Representatives and caused “chaos.”

As many have said, this was a slip of the tongue, and he knew he could have passed the count to the House.

No matter the case, he was singing a different tune on the left-wing stations.

Watch this clip Pence just accidentally admitted he could have turned the 2020 election over to the House of Representatives but he didn’t because he was worried about ‘chaos’ That means he admits he knew that he had the legal ability to do that pic.twitter.com/0hHRHLQdq6 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Speaker Pelosi was in charge of the security in the Capitol, and she refused the National Guard. she lies about it now, but Donald Trump had several witnesses.

