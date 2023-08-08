Anheuser-Busch In-Bev Forced to Sell Off Some Beer Brands

After losing over $27 billion in market value, Anheuser-Busch is now forced to sell off several beer brands.

AB-InBev will reportedly sell Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and Hiball Energy to Canadian cannabis company Tilray.

They recently said they didn’t expect the company to come back.

This company went full ESG and chose radical leftism over appropriate capitalist business practices.

Meanwhile, the man who pretends to be a girl is earning millions after making a farce out of womanhood.

ESG and the hard left agenda must die, or we’ll all go the way of Bud Light.

“MY ANCESTORS WOULD HAVE ROLLED OVER IN THEIR GRAVES”

An Anheuser-Busch heir said his ancestors “would have rolled over in their graves.” Billy Busch (not the host of “Extra”) appeared on “TMZ Live” Friday to discuss his new book, “Family Reins.”

Busch believes the company that succeeded his family should never have put a transgender person on a Bud Light can, arguing beer drinkers “want their beer to be truly American,” adding, “I just don’t think the audience that drinks beer is into transgenders.”

That’s common sense.

He said, “People who drink beer care about wholesome things.”

Busch argued being a transgender person is a sexual preference, and Harvey shot back, “It’s a matter of identity, not sexual preference.”

What companies are we hitting next?

