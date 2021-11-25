J6 Committee May Be Sorry They Subpoenaed Bernie Kerik

















Bernie Kerik, the former New York City Police Commissioner during 9/11, and a true patriot, was subpoenaed by the J6 witch hunt committee. The subpoena was filled with lies. Bernie was never at the J6 riot despite the lies spread by the media.

Donald Trump said they may be very sorry they demanded Bernie come to the J6 hearing.

Donald Trump said there were many irregularities in the election and Bernie can say positively that there were substantial irregularities and fraud. Bernie is going to the committee and he’s bringing his trove of election fraud data. He said they have a lot of information that never made it to court.

Bernie said the election was stolen and he has the evidence.

NEW! “The Unselect Committee issued a subpoena to Bernie Kerik, an American Patriot and great former Police Commissioner of New York City, for its Jan. 6th Witch Hunt, but didn’t realize what they were demanding is a massive trove of evidence of Voter Fraud. According to… pic.twitter.com/13MgLYzSTy — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 24, 2021

Tollbooth records belonging to former NY Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik place him 300 miles away from the Jan 5th meeting at the Willard Hotel in D.C., with a legal letter (below) accusing Rep. Bernie Thompson’s J6 commission of fabricating the evidence. pic.twitter.com/0ys0E8BdSF — hiiຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) November 23, 2021

Related















