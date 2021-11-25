J6 Committee May Be Sorry They Subpoenaed Bernie Kerik

Bernie Kerik, the former New York City Police Commissioner during 9/11, and a true patriot, was subpoenaed by the J6 witch hunt committee. The subpoena was filled with lies. Bernie was never at the J6 riot despite the lies spread by the media.

Donald Trump said they may be very sorry they demanded Bernie come to the J6 hearing.

Donald Trump said there were many irregularities in the election and Bernie can say positively that there were substantial irregularities and fraud. Bernie is going to the committee and he’s bringing his trove of election fraud data. He said they have a lot of information that never made it to court.

Bernie said the election was stolen and he has the evidence.


