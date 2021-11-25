Jeffrey Epstein Was Living a “Wonderful Life” & Not Suicidal

















Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged procurer of young girls, will start her trial next week. She has pleaded innocent to all charges.

The New York Times obtained the 2,000 pages of Federal Bureau of Prisons records by a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Initially, the Federal Bureau of Prisons denied the FOIA request from the New York Times, which led to the lawsuit.

The newly obtained documents give us a glimpse into Epstein’s life in prison. The most interesting piece in the report is the psychological post-mortem reconstruction.

Epstein was found unconscious on the floor of his cell one morning in July 2019, a strip of bedsheet tied around his bruised neck.

In the hours and days that followed that suicide attempt, Jeffrey Epstein would claim to be living a “wonderful life,” denying any thoughts of ending it, even as he sat on suicide watch and faced daunting legal troubles.

“I have no interest in killing myself,” Mr. Epstein told a jailhouse psychologist, according to Bureau of Prisons documents that have not previously been made public. He was a “coward” and did not like pain, he explained. “I would not do that to myself.”

But two weeks later, he did just that: He died in his cell on Aug. 10 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, having hanged himself with a bedsheet, the medical examiner ruled.

This report went over how Epstein slowly lost grip on his sense of purpose.

However, one psychologist held a suicide risk evaluation on July 9, and the notes state that “Epstein adamantly denied any suicidal ideation, intention or plan.”

The psychologist also states Epstein told her, “being alive is fun.”

