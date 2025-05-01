J6 “Crybully” Sara Levine Cries Over Losing Her DoJ Job

US Attorney Sara Levine was crying during testimony when discussing her firing as a probationary employee who had executed her position with heartlessness.

She is the attorney who prosecuted a single mom overcharged with four misdemeanors before Christmas in 2024. She wouldn’t agree to a continuance and stated that it was in the public interest to proceed with her trial on December 16, 2024. She knew at the time that Donald Trump planned to pardon people like this woman, who committed no violence.

Levine thinks she is entitled to the job. Her lack of self-awareness is stunning. She cannot believe her behavior was a “grave injustice.” Levine thinks her role as a prosecutor was to be cruel.

Prosecutors in general have too much power.

This is funny. I didn’t see temporary asst US attorney Sara Levine cry when I watched her prosecute one of the last J6 trials the week before Christmas 2024. When Biden DOJ forced a single mom charged with 4 misdemeanors who was inside the Capitol for 9 minutes engaged in no… pic.twitter.com/e01amGskhb — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 30, 2025

